Google Pixel Pro 9 teased after series of leaks, gets funky camera

Tech companies employ all manner of tactics to combat product leaks. Some prefer to just show the device early, as evidenced by the newly-teased Google Pixel Pro 9.

Google revealed its Pixel Pro 8 successor overnight following a series of recent leaks. Sound familiar? The original Pixel 8 was unveiled under similar circumstances after details emerged early.

Ready to go with a brief glimpse of the Google Pixel Pro 9, the company dropped a 30-second teaser video revealing two main things. One is a continued focus on its generative AI technology, and the other is a redesigned camera array.

Showing a simulated Gemini prompt, the video offers the shortest of looks at the upcoming device before revealing the new-look cameras. Going by the vibes of the trailer, Google wants you to break up with your existing handset:

“Write me a breakup letter. Tell them I’ve found something new. That actually feels magical. Not just the same old thing. Oh, and have it start, ‘Dear Old Phone.'”

The Google Pixel Pro 9 confirmation comes ahead of the Made By Google event scheduled to take place on 14 August Australian time. It’s expected that the expanded Pixel 9 lineup will see the light of day at the hardware showcase.

Google also similarly teased its latest Fold phone in a near-identical video. Historically speaking, Australia hasn’t seen a local release of the foldable Pixels, leaving the market open for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

Will Australia finally get Google’s foldable phone? Image: Google.

Google Pixel Pro 9 price and release date

Other than the fact the phone exists, no other details have been officially confirmed yet. We’ll have to wait for the Made By Google event on 14 August to get the full lowdown, including Australia-specific details.

For reference, the Pixel 8 Pro launched in October 2023, starting at $1,699 for the base storage model. Its price sparked plenty of chatter at the time, representing a sizable $400 increase from its predecessor.

Even the more affordable Google Pixel 8A saw a price hike here in Australia. Somewhat softening the blow was the promise of an extensive seven years of OS and security updates.

We’ll share more local details once we have them. For now, the big camera row of the upcoming Pro has proved divisive, based on the reaction online.

