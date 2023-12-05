GTA 6 trailer teases first official details about eagerly awaited game

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has been officially revealed by major game studio Rockstar Games with a teaser trailer this morning, flagging a 2025 release window.

Leaks brought forward the planned reveal, which was originally set to happen tomorrow, early in the morning for Australians. GTA 6 marks the first new entry in the popular open-world crime series since 2013’s GTA V, one of the biggest-selling video games ever.

“Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube,” a post by Rockstar Games on X read. In just an hour, the YouTube video already has more than three million likes and nearly 30,000 comments, with numbers rapidly rising.

It’s been a long wait for a new game in the long-running series. After GTA V launched on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles, Rockstar Games released updated versions on multiple subsequent platforms, buoyed by the revenue stream generated by Grand Theft Auto Online, the game’s standalone multiplayer mode. In between releases, the studio released Red Dead Redemption 2, a cowboy crime-’em-up in a similar vein.

GTA 6 trailer reveals a series first

Scarce on tangible details, the 90-second trailer set to Tom Petty’s “Love Is A Long Road” shows a return to the sun-drenched Vice City in Leonida, a clearly Florida-inspired locale. It follows Lucia, fresh out of prison, enjoying a high-rolling lifestyle in between a life of crime. Many of the common Grand Theft Auto traits are there: run-ins with the law, commentary on modern social media, and flashy parties juxtaposed with whacky shenanigans.

Based on the footage, GTA 6 appears set to have a playable woman character in the main campaign for the first time in the series’ history. Her partner features on the promotional artwork, meaning it’s highly likely you’ll play as two protagonists, although this hasn’t yet been confirmed. GTA V featured three protagonists you could swap between at will.

An official press release confirmed that the upcoming game is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Rockstar Games intends for GTA 6 to be the “most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series” to date. We’ll no doubt learn more as the 2025 release window approaches.

