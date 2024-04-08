Huge 100-inch Hisense TV won’t break the big-screen bank

Following on from last year’s impressive affordable TVs, Hisense has launched its 2024 range with more sizes, improved Mini LED technology, and a decently-priced 100-inch TV.

First shown at CES 2024 in January, this year’s Hisense line-up includes several decent upgrades, particularly across its flagship ULED TVs. Both the U8NAU and U7NAU benefit from more precise backlighting and dimming technology, while some of the premium features trickle down to the most affordable models.

Last year’s Hisense U7KAU was one of the best TVs in Australia due to its affordable price and compelling feature set. Succeeded by the U7NAU, it promises to be an even better high-value choice.

Alongside LG’s more affordable OLED TVs and Samsung doubling down on anti-reflective technology, Hisense’s latest range comes at a busy time for the industry.

Improved Mini LED TVs

Once again at the top of the brand’s ULED TVs is the premium UX model. Spec-wise, it’s similar to last year’s range, equipped with 20,000 Mini LED backlights powering a bright image of more than 2,500 nits. It also ships with over 5,000 dimming zones, meaning it’s bright and has a lot of control over how much of the panel gets lit up.

What’s different this year is the number of available sizes. Previously limited to 75 and 85-inch models, the UXAU will also come in a 55-inch version, with an additional 110-inch size out later in 2024.

Most of this year’s upgrades come to the next two tiers: the U8NAU and U7NAU. 2023’s versions of each TV wielded around 10,000 Mini LED backlights, although the U8 used Hisense’s slightly fancier Mini LED Pro technology.

Hisense’s U8NAU Mini LED TV gets some of the bigger upgrades this year. Image: supplied.

In real-world terms, the U8 TVs include more dimming zones and higher peak brightness levels. This year’s U8NAU range has over 1,000 dimming zones and a peak brightness reaching up to 2,000 nits – an improvement over the previous model’s 500 and 1,300 figures.

Sitting just below it is the U7NAU, which will have triple the dimming zones of its predecessor. Up from roughly 100 dimming zones, it’ll include upwards of 300. One of the main criticisms of the 2023 U7KAU TV was its light blooming, where halo-like edges appear around bright subjects against a dark backdrop. More dimming zones will help tidy this up, producing a more precise image.

All three flagship Hisense models – the UX, U8, and U7 – come with a new solar remote akin to the controls shipped with recent Samsung TVs. With USB-C charging included as well, it’ll mean less reliance on batteries.

All 2024 Hisense ULED TVs include QLED Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision IQ, and 144Hz refresh rates as standard features. IMAX Enhanced – an HDR format that displays the full aspect ratio of supported content – is also supported by the U7 model this time around It was previously exclusive to the U8 and UX TVs.

An affordable 100-inch Hisense TV

Outside of the ULED TVs, Hisense also has a huge 100-inch QLED TV coming in May. Called the Q7NAU, it might not use Mini LED technology, but its 144Hz full array backlit screen is a fair compromise. Especially when you factor in the $5,999 price tag. At that price, Hisense might move a 100-inch TV or two this year.

If you’re not after raw size, the Q6NAU starts at $799 for the 43-inch model, with six different size options all up. Or, for budget shoppers, the A4NAU smart TV starts at just $349.

It may not have all the premium features, but the U8NAU offers an affordable Mini LED entry point. Image: supplied.

There’s also the Hisense U6NAU TV, offering Mini LED technology from $1,299 for a 55-inch model. Despite the “U” prefix, it’s not part of the brand’s ULED range, so it doesn’t have the same level of premium features, things like Game Mode Pro or IMAX Enhanced.

In terms of the user experience, Hisense’s VIDAA U7 operating system returns for another run this year. It supports most of the prominent streaming apps in Australia, along with native Apple AirPlay casting support. There’s no word yet on adopting Google Chromecast for Android devices, a point of difference recently announced by LG.

Hisense 2024 TV range price and release date

Starting this month, the new Hisense TVs arrive in Australia in the coming weeks, with more info on the brand’s website. For the most part, the prices are fairly similar to last year’s TVs. In some cases, like with the U8NAU and U7NAU TVs, the 2024 models are a couple of hundred dollars more expensive.

As we’ve seen in the past, retailers regularly discount TVs to even more affordable prices. What you see below could be found even cheaper by shopping smartly.

TV model Release date Price (RRP) A4NAU Smart TV April $349 (32”)

$449 (40”) Q6NAU QLED May $799 (43”)

$899 (50”)

$999 (55”)

$1,299 (65”)

$1,799 (75”)

$2,799 (85”) Q7NAU QLED May $5,999 (100”) U6NAU Mini-LED May $1,299 (55”)

$1,699 (65”)

$2,499 (75”)

$3,499 (85”) U7NAU ULED Mini-LED April $1,599 (55”)

$2,299 (65”)

$2,999 (75”)

$3,999 (85”)

$6,999 (100”, U7KAU) U8NAU ULED Mini-LED Pro May $2,699 (65”)

$3,699 (75”)

$4,999 (85”) UXAU ULED X Mini-LED X May $3,999 (65”)

$4,999 (75”)

$8,999 (85”)

TBC (110”)

Hisense didn’t mention anything about its ConnectLife smart home platform as part of the 2024 TV launch. Potentially coming in the middle of the year, you’ll be able to use your TV to manage other smart devices. A recent research report from Samsung suggested it’s a feature more people want, alongside energy-efficient appliances.

While there are plenty of big-screen TVs to choose from, Hisense remains tight-lipped about the launch of its 300-inch C1 projector too.

Alongside TCL, Hisense does a lot of things well at a competitive price point. If the 2024 range lives up to last year’s TVs, they’ll be worth a look.

