Sponsored Targus

Getting the most out of your laptops and mobile devices means enlisting the use of the most powerful accessories you can get your hands on. With this in mind, keep an eye on the new range from Hyper, a brand recently acquired by Targus and well renowned for its durable chargers, docks and hubs. Adding to its cutting-edge range of devices, Hyper has five new USB Hubs and Power Banks landing in Australia and New Zealand. Particularly for Apple users, the new Hyper devices help power the demanding workflows required of creatives, educators, hybrid workers and business professionals alike.

Here’s what’s included in the new Hyper range:

HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub, the world’s first formfitting hub with six essential ports and media shortcut keys, transforming your iPad experience into a powerhouse desktop.

HyperDrive USB4 Mobile Dock, a portable docking station that features integrated HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 for single 8K 30Hz display support, along with USB-C power delivery and 2x USB-A ports for file transfers.

HyperDrive 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for iMac 24”, a clamp hub with five front-facing ports so you can access memory cards, USB storage, charging devices and more, with a faceplate colour to match your style.

HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger, fitted with four powerful USB-C charging ports to simultaneously charge four devices at 100W when outlet space is limited.

With four 100W USB-C ports and an included AC extension cord, the HyperJuice GaN Desktop Charger makes it easy to keep your devices powered.

Rounding out the range is the flagship HyperJuice 245W USB-C 100Wh Battery Pack. It’s an absolute beast of a power bank that’ll keep your devices running all day – and then some. Stay tuned for our thoughts coming soon in an upcoming guide to the best power banks available.

HyperJuice is a massive USB-C power bank to keep you powered all day long

Power banks come in all shapes and sizes, having quickly become an essential tech item for anyone wanting to charge devices on the go. Very few wield the huge capacity of the aptly named HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack, a mammoth power bank made for speedily charging four USB-C devices simultaneously.

Capable of powering your phones, tablets, laptops and more, the HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack houses a lot of power.

With a large 27,000mAh capacity and four Power Delivery (PD) USB-C ports totalling 245W of charging output, it’s the ultimate solution for ensuring your devices stay charged. At 100 watt-hours (Wh), you can even take the HyperJuice in your carry-on luggage with major airlines. This rare combination of high capacity and output makes it stand out from many other power banks available.

Need to boost the battery of your devices but don’t have enough power sockets nearby? Or worse, don’t have any power sockets? Not to worry, because you can plug a laptop, a tablet, a phone, and a portable games console into the HyperJuice at the same time, quickly powering your devices as needed.

How many times can the HyperJuice charge a device?

Every device comes with a different-sized battery and maximum charging speed, so the charging time depends. You could fully charge a MacBook Pro twice, a Canon DSLR five times, a DJI drone twice, or an iPhone (using a USB-C adapter) nine times with the HyperJuice’s large capacity. The power bank has a clear OLED display showing you how much capacity remains in addition to the usage of each charging port.

Of the four PD 3.0 USB-C ports, two support 100W output, while the remaining two support 65W output. This means you can charge many different devices with each port. 100W is great for quickly charging laptops, while the 60W is perfectly suited for mobile devices like phones, tablets, and handheld games consoles like a Nintendo Switch. It doesn’t matter, though, if a device doesn’t support 60W or 100W charging, as it’ll still draw the maximum power it’s capable of.

Regardless of which brands you use, the HyperJuice’s PD 3.0, Quick Charge 4.0+, and Programmable Power Supply support means you can benefit from fast charging across all of your compatible devices. Even when it comes time to recharging the power bank itself, its 100W Power Delivery passthrough means you can top it up in just an hour and then get back to powering the rest of your devices untethered from power sockets.

Out now in Australia, the new HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack costs $389.95. You can check out more information on the Targus website. Expect to see more Hyper chargers and USB-C hubs such as the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub ($169.95), HyperDrive USB4 Mobile Dock ($249.95), HyperDrive 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for iMac 24”($89.95) and HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger ($239.95) arriving in Australia soon to accompany the huge HyperJuice power bank.

