HyperX Cloud III review: put your head in the clouds

Buying a new gaming headset is a stressful experience because you never know what you’re getting until you bring it home and open the box. But the HyperX Cloud III is the most well-named and well-advertised headset I’ve ever put on my head.

Lightweight, soft and extremely comfortable, the HyperX Cloud III is an absolute delight to use. While its microphone has some minor issues with picking up noise, and the sound quality is largely the same as the previous-gen headset, the comfort and durability of the HyperX Cloud III make it worth it at an attractive price.

HyperX Cloud III first impressions

The picture on the box led me astray. The gunmetal-black HyperX Cloud III is unassuming, but once you open up the packaging and get a closer look, a soft, sleek black leatherette is wrapped around cloud-like memory foam on both the headband and the ear cups. The rest of the headset is a sturdy metal that is also surprisingly flexible and feels like it’s made to last.

Setting up the HyperX Cloud III is as easy as plugging in the mic and then plugging the headset into your computer, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox or mobile. The headset comes with three different styles of connectors (USB-A, USB-C and 3.5mm) so you can easily switch the headset to different devices.

Also, it’s just really comfortable. As soon as I put it on my head it felt great. I didn’t need to spend time adjusting the way the ear cups sat on my piercings or hair, which is a first. The HyperX Cloud III feels as if a headset and a cloud had a baby.

Specifications

Driver Dynamic, 53mm with Neodymium magnets Frequency 10Hz-21kHz Materials Aluminium frame

Memory foam and premium leatherette ear cushions Microphone Uni-directional, noise-cancelling condenser Connectivity USB-A, USB-C, 3.5mm Price (RRP) $159 Warranty 2 years Official website HyperX Australia

Features

A simply-designed wired headset, it comes with a detachable microphone and a mic mute button on the left cup, and a volume dial on the right. The microphone also has a small red light to indicate whether or not your microphone is muted. This feature is great because the mic mute button has no indicator of its status. Before I realised the light was there, I was spending lots of time testing to see if I was muted or not in Discord calls.

The mic also boasts noise-cancelling capabilities and DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio that allows for surround sound if you install the Ngenuity software. Unfortunately, the software is only available on Windows, but it isn’t a requirement to use the headset.

At $159, the HyperX Cloud III seems simple, but the comfort it offers in combination with this simplicity is perfect if you’re looking for a no-fuss wired gaming headset.

Performance

While it is simple to set up and use, comfortable for long periods of time, and has relatively good natural noise cancellation, the sound quality of the HyperX Cloud III doesn’t threaten premium-level headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro X. Also, its microphone is quite sensitive, occasionally picking up unwanted sounds.

Thanks to the memory foam cushioning, leatherette finish and overall lightweight build, this is easily the most comfortable headset I’ve ever used. I have worn this headset for a maximum of around five hours continuously and can definitely see myself wearing it for longer periods of time for gaming, entertainment, and even work.

A closed-back headset, it provides good natural noise cancellation, which is also great for when you’re in a crowded space. It won’t block out loud noises, but it’s fantastic for muffling quiet background sounds and ambient noises.

As for the sound quality, it’s perfectly fine while playing games, watching YouTube and talking in a voice call, but it can be a little tinny if you’re listening to music. Other than that, its audio performance holds up well against other affordable headsets, without punching too far above its division. The DTS Headphone:X surround sound is also good, but definitely not necessary if you can’t (or don’t want to) install the Ngenuity app.

Another thing going for the headset is the improved detachable microphone. It’s flexible and overall does a great job of transmitting your voice without picking up minor background noises. I got a lot of comments on my voice sounding clearer in comparison to when I was using my old headset, the HyperX Cloud II.

An improvement over the Cloud II’s microphone, it’s not perfect at blocking loud background noise.

Unfortunately, it does have a tendency to pick up high-pitched and loud background noises. It also picks up the sound of the click from the mic mute button being switched on and off, depending on your voice settings. So, while its noise-cancelling qualities keep most unwanted sounds away, it doesn’t keep everything out.

But overall, the HyperX Cloud III delivers on its promise of being an extraordinarily comfortable headset at a good price.

Who is the HyperX Cloud III for?

The HyperX Cloud III is a fantastic mid-range gaming headset that prioritises comfort without compromising too much on quality. People who want a sturdy, lightweight wired headset will be pleasantly surprised by the price, comfort and simplicity of the Cloud III. It’s a no-frills piece of hardware that is great for gamers on any platform – especially if you have multiple devices you want to use it with.

