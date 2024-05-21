Intel Lunar Lake more than triples AI PC performance

Intel has teased the future of its AI-powered computer processors, lifting the lid on its upcoming Lunar Lake chip.

At the same time as Microsoft unveiled its Snapdragon-armed AI PCs, Intel revealed that its own chips are coming in Q3 2024 to more than 80 new laptops. These laptops will also support Windows’ new Copilot+ platform, replete with more local AI features and accessibility tools like live captioning.

Intel claims its Lunar Lake chips deliver more than triple the AI performance compared to last year’s Meteor Lake Core Ultra chips. Like Microsoft’s Qualcomm devices, Lunar Lake’s neural processing unit reportedly performs more than 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This metric is seen as the new benchmark for enabling more local uses of AI instead of relying on cloud servers.

However, raw numbers only form part of the equation. Measurements like clock speeds and TOPS provide theoretical performance ceilings. Software, on the other hand, is needed to take advantage of new hardware.

AI PCs have so far prepared for future use cases, aside from some local uses like video background blurring and noise isolation. Now, that’s about to change. As Microsoft showed when unveiling Copilot+, on-device small language models enable more local AI functionality. From generating subtitles and translating language in real-time, to browsing your computer’s history via a searchable timeline, more practical uses are imminent.

Intel pointed to its support of more than 500 AI models running on Core Ultra processors as proof of its software ambitions. In terms of everyday practicality, the company claims that Lunar Lake will also boost power efficiency, equating to longer-lasting laptop batteries.

Shortly after Lunar Lake drops, Intel will follow up with its Arrow Lake desktop chips. Most of the recent AI PC discussion has revolved around laptops, so the Arrow Lake processors will bring many of the same features to desktops.

