Fresh 402-terabit internet speed record leaves Australia in the dust

It’s no secret that Australia’s internet lags behind the speedy connections of other countries. But a new internet speed record puts into perspective just how far behind the rest of the world we are.

As spotted on Gizmodo Australia, Japanese engineers achieved a new internet speed record of 402 terabits per second. Yes, terabits, or just over 50 terabytes a second.

To put it into a unit of measurement Australians are more familiar with, that’s 402,000,000 megabits (Mbps). 50Mbps is the country’s most popular NBN plan.

Using commercially available optical fibre, along with lots of other advanced technologies, a team led by the Photonic Network Laboratory of the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (try saying that name three times quickly) set the new record. For a more technical breakdown, check out Fudzilla’s coverage of the achievement.

402Tbps eclipses the previous record set in October 2023 by roughly 25%. Naturally, these speeds aren’t available in the real world. It would still send shivers down the spines of many Australians stuck on fibre-to-the-node technology, recently revealed to encounter the most outages of NBN connections.

In more realistic numbers according to the Speedtest Global Index, Japan ranks 16th worldwide for fixed broadband performance. It averages 190.44Mbps download speeds, compared to the 86th-placed Australia, languishing with an average of 69.36Mbps. Our neighbours in New Zealand rank 20th, thanks to a 185.55Mbps average.

In better news, Australia’s mobile speeds fare far better. We sit at 26th, averaging 93.37Mbps. There’s also the hope that NBN 100 plans could soon triple in speed, while multigigabit connections talks are underway.

It ain’t 402Tbps fast, but any improvement to the much-maligned NBN rollout is better than nothing. Here’s what our current fastest residential plans look like:

