Phone technology may be advancing at a rapid rate, but so are the prices. With the new iPhone 15 starting at $1,499 and the iPhone 15 Pro series starting at $1,849, upgrading to the latest model is a hefty investment. Fortunately, you can save a lot of money by doing an iPhone trade in – if you’re not using your old device, you may as well get hundreds of dollars back for it!

When it comes to trading in your previous iPhone – or any other device, for that matter – you have plenty of options. Naturally, your first port of call might be to trade directly with Apple, as the company offers its own program. Here, you can get up to $1,255 in exchange for the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max model.

However, there’s a catch. Like other major retailers, any iPhone trade in with Apple only comes in the form of store credit. Which is fine if you want to buy directly from the store you’re exchanging with. Conversely, if you want to get good value from your old device while buying elsewhere, consider using Boost Mobile’s trade in app. Instead of store credit or a voucher locked to a specific retailer, you get money back directly into your bank account.

Boost Mobile iPhone trade in value

If you have any iPhone from the past few years, you’re already sitting on hundreds of dollars of trade value. Prices vary depending on the specific model and storage capacity, so it’s worth checking what you could earn. You can see the exact value of your old phone via Boost Mobile’s website.

For a 512GB iPhone 14, you could get $845 in return, which is actually more than if you traded with Apple. Meanwhile, over $1,000 is up for grabs if you want to trade in your iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Even the iPhone X, released in 2017, still nets you more than $150. If you want to take advantage of the new iOS 17 features, it’s worth upgrading, as the X model isn’t compatible with the latest software. Here’s a rundown of how much the most popular device configurations are worth:

Device model Trade in value via Boost Mobile iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB $1,080 iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB $950 iPhone 13 Pro 256GB $815 iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB $680 iPhone 12 128GB $455 iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB $515 iPhone 11 64GB $310

Boost Mobile makes the trading process easy, too. Via the app (available on iOS and Android), you perform various tests to check your device’s health and then receive an Australia Post to send it away at no cost. Within 24 hours of final approval, you’ll get the money in your nominated bank or PayPal account.

Even if you aren’t planning on upgrading anytime soon, you likely have old devices gathering dust somewhere. What better way to declutter your home than by sustainably recycling unwanted devices and getting some money in return? While you’re at it, make sure you’re getting the cheapest SIM plan to keep your phone bill down.

