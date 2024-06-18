Laser 20,000mAh Power Bank 100W PD review: a reliable backup

8.6

New devices and the advancement of USB-C have meant that we can now power or charge more power-hungry devices. With the 100W Laser 20,000mAh Power Bank, you can have serious mobile backup power in a compact portable package when you need it.

From phones to laptops, and even drones, having one of these handy will keep them all reliably charged.

100W Laser PD 20,000mAh Power Bank review

What is USB Power Delivery?

The USB Power Delivery (USB PD) Specification enables the maximum functionality of USB-C by providing variable power delivery along with high-speed data over a single cable. Its aim is to operate with and build on the existing USB ecosystem.

This means you can charge a low-wattage set of earbuds or a high-wattage laptop with the same power bank or charger, subject to its maximum wattage. The USB-C PD standard supports up to 240 watts.

Everyone has become extremely reliant on devices. Our smartphones, tablets, computers, and even products like a GoPro or a drone need charging. A portable power bank enables you to carry an extra battery in your pocket. The power bank can then be connected to your device via a USB-C cable to charge or power it.

Power banks come in various sizes, normally from 5,000mAh to 20,000mAh, which relates to battery capacity. They come in different sizes and colours. Some have charge indicators and support either USB-C or USB-A or both for providing power and charging.

A 20,000 mAh battery equals 73Wh. This means if you had a phone being recharged at 15W, it could charge for almost five hours when it would probably only need one hour. Devices have different-sized batteries to charge and will charge at different rates. To give you some idea, this 20,000mAh battery would charge a smartphone three to eight times.

The PD standard allows chargers and power banks to change the voltage and amperage to adjust to different devices’ power needs. The 100W Laser 20,000mAh PD Power Bank meets this standard and will adjust to your device.

Laser PD 100W 20,000mAh Power Bank features

Taking the form of a small portable battery, this Laser power bank supports charging a range of USB devices.

Image: Laser.

Most new laptops and monitors can run and be charged from a USB-C cable. This particular Laser power bank supplies up to 100W of power which means it could deliver this high charge rate for around 45 minutes. Supported laptops could run for around an hour directly from the power bank. The supported 2 x USB-C and 2 x USB-A ports allow output and input as follows:

USB-A Output 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A (18W max.) USB-C Input 5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/2.22A, 15V/1.67A, 20V/3.25A (65W max.) USB-C Output 5A/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A (100W max.)

This range means it will charge any USB-supported device, whether old or new. Supported charging protocols include:

USB-C: QC2.0/QC3.0/FCP/AFC/SCP/PD2.0/PD3.0

USB-A: QC2.0/QC3.0/AFC/FCP/SCP/Apple

Note that although the unit can supply power at up to 100w, it will only charge (itself) at up to 65W. No charger is supplied in the box, only a 1-metre USB-C to USB-C cable. You will need to ensure you have a PD-capable charger capable of charging at 65W if you want fast charging. Older 15W chargers will take four times longer to charge the power bank. I recommend the Laser 100W PD GAN Charger, which can charge devices up to 100W.

The batteries in the power bank are Lithium-Ion, meaning they are light for their capacity and charge quickly. Safety mechanisms are built in, including protection from overcharging, short circuits, and temperature cut-off.

In terms of size, the power bank is 5 x 10 x 5cm, about the size of a can of Red Bull, and weighs 380 grams. You can carry it in your pocket, but it will stick out a bit. The construction is sturdy, with a tough aluminium case.

Laser PD 100W Power Bank 20,000mAh specifications

Capacity: 20,000mAh Max Power: 100 watts Dimensions 5cm x 5cm x 10cm Price (RRP) $149.95 Website Laser Weight 0.38 kg Warranty 12 months

Using the power bank

It’s pretty cool that you can use this to power a laptop, although depending on your model, it will probably only give you 1 to 2 hours extra use.

To keep track of the charge, an LED screen displays battery capacity as a percentage and indicates how much power your attached device is consuming in volts and amps. To convert this to watts, simply multiply volts by amps.

Image: Angus Jones.

I like the unit’s ability to pass through power. This means you can charge the power bank while using it to power something else. You can even power multiple devices simultaneously while charging, thus acting as a hub.

Please note that you must ensure your USB-C cable can carry the device’s wattage. Older, cheaper cables may not support higher PD wattage.

Who is the 100W Laser PD 20,000mAh Power Bank for?

The Laser 100W PD Power Bank is the perfect pocketable power source for your devices on the go. With up to 100W charging, you can future-proof your needs, including laptops, drones, and, of course, smartphones.

Users can also share the power across multiple devices, making this power bank even more functional than older-style power banks.

The ideal user is road warriors or travellers who may not have easy access to mains power during the day. Those with older phones with unreliable batteries can use such a product for peace of mind with a few days’ battery life.