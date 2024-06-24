Lenovo Tab Plus squeezes eight JBL speakers into a tablet

It’s not often you encounter a tablet that specialises in audio quality. That’s exactly what the folks at Lenovo have done with the Tab Plus, designing an affordable Android tablet primarily for entertainment use.

Described by Lenovo as a “music lover’s dream”, the 11.5-inch tablet wields eight JBL speakers, with the aim of producing deeper bass and clearer high-end treble. It also supports high-resolution audio through headphones, including both a 3.5mm jack and Bluetooth.

Interestingly, you can even use the Lenovo Tab Plus as a standalone Bluetooth speaker. The company is clearly confident in its audio tech, letting you cast audio from your phone or another device to the tablet. Equipped with a built-in kickstand, you can also prop the device up when watching videos.

Image: Lenovo.

As for the display, you’re looking at a 2K (2000 X 1200) 90Hz LCD screen. It only reaches 400 nits of brightness, which isn’t super bright, but the tablet form factor provides flexibility as to where you place it for the best viewing experience.

There are a couple of different screen modes depending on your chosen content. Reading Mode recreates the look of a book, softening the visuals, while Standby Mode lets the tablet double as a digital photo frame or a clock when not in use.

On the inside, the tablet runs on a MediaTek G99 Octa Core processor and 8GB of RAM. You can get either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage, expandable via a MicroSD card slot.

Lenovo claims the tablet lasts up to 12 hours of streaming, courtesy of an 8,600mAh battery. 45W charging support means you shouldn’t have to wait too long to fill the battery up.

Lenovo Tab Plus price and release date

Out in Australia in August, the Lenovo Tab Plus costs $549 from the company’s online store. Shipping with Android 14, it’ll support two years of OS upgrades in addition to four years of security updates.

In this price bracket, Lenovo’s new tablet sits alongside the Oppo Pad Neo and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9+, adding to the range of reasonably-priced Android tablets.

Some tablets prioritise reading, while others favour multitasking power, so we’ll soon see if there’s space for an audio-focused model.

