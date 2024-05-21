Home
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x enters the Copilot+ era of Qualcomm PCs

Chris Button
Laptops
2 min read
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x AI PC launch
Image: Lenovo.

Today’s computer announcements just keep on coming: Lenovo is among several major computer manufacturers to roll out Snapdragon-powered PCs. Namely, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6.

Lenovo’s announcement comes hot off the heels of Microsoft’s Copilot+ announcement, the label given to more adept AI PCs. Instead of using the heavily hyped Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen chips, these laptops use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processors.

Equipped with a more powerful neural processing unit (NPU), these chips are said to handle more offline AI workloads than previously possible. Instead of relying on cloud servers to generate a response or an image, you can use many AI features locally.

Microsoft demoed an example called Recall, a Copilot+ feature that acts as a memory assistant. It lets you search for anything you previously accessed on your computer via text queries or by scrolling through a history timeline. Another feature is Live Captions, generating subtitles on audio content, both live and pre-recorded.

Like HP’s consumer and business laptops, Lenovo’s Snapdragon PCs target both everyday use and work.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x goes ultra-slim

Taking the form of a 14.5-inch laptop, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x caters to the creative crowd. Powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip, including an integrated GPU, it brandishes a 3K OLED touch display, ideal for visual editing work.

It’s also light, weighing just 1.28kg and measuring only 12.9mm thick. Lenovo claims the Yoga Slim 7x sports a “multi-day” battery life, which is one of the big benefits touted by AI PCs.

Aimed at commercial users, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 shares the same Snapdragon processor as the Yoga, and has up to 64GB in memory – the Yoga only goes as high as 32GB.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 launch
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6. Image: Lenovo.

Both laptops support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. However, only the ThinkPad includes a mix of USB-A and USB-C ports. The Yoga has multiple USB-C slots but no dedicated HDMI or 3.5mm ports.

Pre-orders are live now for both laptops, with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x starting at $2,499. Lenovo hasn’t shared local pricing for the Snapdragon ThinkPad yet, so stay tuned.

