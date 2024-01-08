Stylish LG CineBeam Qube 4K projector bucks boring design trend

Announced ahead of CES 2024, the LG CineBeam Qube bucks an industry-wide trend of boring-looking projectors. It looks great and promises an equally impressive performance.

Projectors can be an incredible way to get the largest screen possible without breaking the bank. It gives you that old-school cinema vibe while getting rid of that giant black mirror on your wall. Old projectors had an art to their design: all metal, black and glass. Newer projectors, however, have tried to become more sleek and modern by just being beige boxes with a light.

The newly announced LG CineBeam Qube harkens back to old-fashioned styling to make the device something you’d be proud to display, without making too many compromises on the technology within. It can project a 4K UHD picture in sizes up to 120 inches, using an RGB laser light. Laser projectors tend to be much more economical to run and are longer lasting than traditional bulb projectors.

LG CineBeam Qube specs and details

The specs below are quite impressive for a projector of this size:

Resolution UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 500 ANSI Lumens Contrast Ratio 450,000:1 Size (W x D x H) 80 x 135 x 135 mm Weight 1.49kg Light Source Laser (RGB) Projection Lens: Screen Size 50 – 120 inches Projection Lens: Throw Ratio (Min.) 1.2 HDR HDR 10 Keystone Auto Screen Adjustment Wireless Android / iOS Inputs HDMI with eARC / USB Type C

The 450,000:1 contrast ratio (in a fully dark room) is quite good but quoted contrast ratio numbers on projectors aren’t everything. Plus, the throw ratio of 1.2 means that to get the 120-inch max screen size the projector would only have to be 3.2m away from the screen.

Having only 500 lumens of brightness means it will be particularly key to have a dark room to use it in, but it’s not the worst lumens number on the market (even if it also definitely is not the best).

The LG CineBeam Qube runs the latest webOS 6.0 operating system, which means that the projector will offer a lot of the same functions as a smart TV, giving easy access to streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube.

LG’s announcement further explained that “when not in use for content consumption, users can turn on the projector’s image-mapping function and enjoy digital images that enhance the ambience of their space” which seems like an interesting way to use a projector.

As for how much the LG CineBeam Qube will cost and when it will be available remains a mystery, but we’ll let you know as soon as we do (and get you a review ASAP). Keep an eye on the LG website for more info in the meantime.

