LG Gram Pro is an extremely light 16-inch laptop with RTX graphics

It’s CES 2024 week, the time when most of the world’s biggest electronics companies show off their latest and greatest tech. As part of the big show, LG announced a brand new Pro laptop as part of the company’s ultralight line. The new LG Gram Pro (16 and 17-inch) and LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 (16-inch) promise to have the portability of the rest of the line, but with pro-level features and even more AI integration than ever before.

Both of the new models have Intel Core Ultra processors with hybrid architecture, NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. These specs place the new laptops a bit lower than the new Dell XPS laptops also announced this week, but will still be more than sufficient for many types of pro users.

As with all things at CES this year, AI is a major focus for the LG Gram Pro range. The two laptops are embedded with the Intel AI Boost neural processing unit (NPU), which is capable of performing on-device AI tasks (so, without an internet connection). They also have the LG Gram Link app, which helps with file sharing and screen mirroring with Android or iOS devices and the Windows 11 Gram laptop. This is in addition to all the Open AI “features” built into Windows 11.

LG Gram Pro lives up to its name

Unlike the base Gram laptops, the LG Gram Pro range has a dual fan cooling system, to keep the laptops performing at their best even while dealing with resource-intensive tasks like video editing. The full range will have Wide Quad XGA resolution, with the premium 16-inch model able to be upgraded to a WQXGA+ OLED display with anti-glare coating.

Fun fact: the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 model won an Innovation Award at CES 2024 and has recently been listed in the Guinness World Records as the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop. Even with its WQXGA+ OLED display, it’s still only 12.4mm thick and weighs 1.399kg.

The 2-in-1 version is the lightest of its kind to date. Image: supplied.

In addition to the fancy-pants Pro models, the regular LG Gram range has also been refreshed to include 17, 16, 15 and 14-inch screen sizes, all with Intel Core Ultra processors, NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs and high-brightness IPS panels with anti-glare coating.

You can check out the full spec table for all the models on LG’s website. Local pricing and availability have yet to be announced.

