Wireless LG M4 OLED TV brings cable-free future closer

LG is widely regarded as making the best OLED TVs on the market, and generally what the company announces for their TVs one year, will be what shows up on competitor products a year or two later. Now, with a more approachable size on offer, the LG M4 OLED could shake up the living room.

Both the LG G3 and C3 OLED TVs are among the best TVs available, which makes any upgrade worth paying attention to. Across LG’s two flagship OLED TVs shown at CES 2024, this year’s focus seems to be on upping framerates and increasing AI integration to improve upscaling.

In LG’s announcement, the company stressed the role of AI in delivering “premium viewing experiences”. The new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor found in the LG M4 and G4 OLED TVs reportedly increases the AI performance four-fold, compared to last year’s α9 gen 6 processor. The AI in the TV is generally used for upscaling and colour matching, as well as object-based audio decoding. LG claims that “this provides a 70 per cent improvement in graphic performance and a 30 per cent faster processing speed compared to its predecessor.”

How the processing works

LG says that the AI upscaling utilises “pixel-level image analysis” to sharpen blurry objects and backgrounds, using the judgement of the AI. This will immediately make film buffs suspicious after the disaster that is motion smoothing settings across the board in TVs. It’s something we look forward to being able to test on older TV shows filmed in standard definition, because it has the potential to be absolutely incredible, destroy the artistic choices made by filmmakers, or just be weird like the auto 3D upscaling older LG TVs used to offer.

This section of the announcement seemed particularly interesting: “Moreover, the new AI processor adeptly refines colours by analysing frequently used shades that best convey the mood and emotional elements intended by filmmakers and content creators. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits pictures into blocks and fine-tunes brightness and contrast by analysing variations in brightness where light enters the scene, creating images that look more three-dimensional.”

Again, having an AI processor try to guess what the colours should look like based on frequently used colours could lead to breath-taking colour accuracy, or a mess, and we can’t wait to properly road test this TV to discover whether this bold gamble will pay off.

The AI also gets a starring role in the AI Sound Pro features, which take advantage of both the built-in speakers and compatible soundbars for an 11.1.2 surround sound experience. The AI also works to separate the dialogue from the soundtrack, so there is a chance you might be able to hear what the characters in a Netflix drama are saying without having to turn on the subtitles.

LG M4 OLED TV continues a wireless future

Getting away from AI, the LG M4 is the new Signature TV for this year, and it now comes in a 65-inch size. That means that there are now options from 65-97 inches, meaning there’s something for almost every room (if the budget stretches that far).

What makes the M4 such an exciting TV is the wireless Zero Connect Box. Premium Samsung TVs are known for the One Connect boxes, which means there’s only one cord that goes into the TV and everything else is neatly hidden in a cabinet. LG took that a step further by having no cables go into the TV. An upgrade from last year’s 120Hz-capable M3 model, transmitting 4K 144Hz pictures wirelessly is pretty incredible.

In the new WebOS, it’s now possible to make up to 10 user profiles and have the TV recognise your voice to automatically switch over for you. These profiles with analyse your usage history to make recommendations across various compatible platforms.

As well as that, each profile can have a customised home screen and custom picture profiles, so the TV will be set up just how you like it. Compatible 2022 and newer TVs will also be getting this WebOS update, which is a welcome thing to see.

The LG M4 and G4 OLED TVs will be available later this year, alongside the C4 and B4 models. There will also be new QNED TVs, including the Mini LED QNED90, on the way soon.

Read more TV news on GadgetGuy