New and brighter LG UltraGear OLED monitors come in more sizes

Made for gamers and built with curves in all the right places, the new LG UltraGear OLED monitors sure look swish, and they’re available in Australia now.

With three sizes to choose from – 34, 39, and 45 inches – each monitor supports a smooth 240Hz refresh rate. For compatible games, you can also enjoy a 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio, letting you see more of the action, with a 3,440 x 1,440 QHD resolution.

The other big selling point here is the 800R curved design. As opposed to standard flat-screen displays, curved monitors monitor help give you a better glimpse of the action at a glance. Particularly with ultrawide aspect ratios, it can be a bit tricky to see everything at once, which is alleviated by curve screens.

Fresh off announcing its latest TVs, OLED is LG’s bread and butter. This year’s UltraGear range expands on the monitors launched by the brand in 2023. Spec-wise, the monitors are fairly similar: a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, a 98.5% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a low-latency 0.03ms response time.

There are a few differences, however. This year’s LG UltraGear OLED monitors are brighter, capable of reaching 1,300 nits, up from 1,000. OLED typically isn’t as bright as some other technologies, like Mini LED, so these monitors should be easier to view during the day.

As a result, the HDR performance gets a boost. LG’s three newest gaming monitors are VESA True Black 400 certified, which is said to provide deeper black levels and produce images with a greater dynamic range.

Standing out in more ways than one, the 45-inch model also has dual 7W built-in speakers. All models come with a remote control, making for easier navigation than fiddly on-device buttons.

2024 LG UltraGear OLED range price

Out now on LG’s website and tech retailers, the 2024 LG UltraGear OLED range starts at $1,999 for the 34-inch model.

All three monitors also have a decent array of ports, with an array of HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB 3.0 connections. Again, the 45-inch model takes things further, providing 65W USB-C power delivery.

They might be on the pricey side of computer monitors, but LG knows how to make a fine-looking display.

