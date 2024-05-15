New Logitech Combo Touch a cheaper iPad keyboard case option

Are the new iPad Magic Keyboards a bit rich for your blood? Logitech might have the answer, launching updated versions of its Combo Touch keyboard case for the new tablets.

When Apple announced its latest iPad range, it also revealed new Magic Keyboard cases for the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air models. Doubling as a protective case and a kickstand with a physical keyboard, they’re nice peripherals. But they’re very expensive though, starting at $499.

As a cheaper alternative, the new Logitech Combo Touch cases start at $319.95. This year’s iteration has a larger trackpad and backlit keys, making it easier to use in more situations.

Apple’s 2024 Magic Keyboard is the first to include a function row, which Logitech’s keyboard case also has. In addition to the regular keys, these additional keys provide quick access to controls like volume, Do Not Disturb mode, and screenshots.

Handily, the Logitech Combo Touch doesn’t rely on Bluetooth or an external source of power. Instead, it plugs in via a Smart Connector, working with compatible iPad models out of the box.

2024 Logitech Combo Touch price

Available now via Logitech and Apple, the new Combo Touch keyboard cases come in two different colours. The M4 iPad Pro version is Graphite, while the M2 iPad Air model is Oxford Grey.

Depending on which model or size you choose, the cost varies accordingly. Here’s how it pans out in Australia:

It’s still a decent investment but sizably more affordable than Apple’s first-party peripherals. My partner has one of Logitech’s keyboard cases for her 2022 M1 iPad Air and loves it. It’s a comfortable and tactile keyboard that also provides an additional layer of protection to her tablet.

