Logitech G Astro A50 X review: a brilliant idea for most TVs

Gaming headsets are a key accessory for anyone who wants to participate in online multiplayer because of the microphone, but they can also give you a competitive edge. Features like Dolby Atmos, or at least 7.1 surround sound can give you a better sense of where your enemies are so you can get the drop on them, but they just sound good. The Logitech G Astro A50 X is one of the most expensive gaming headsets on the market, though they prove their worth by offering more features than the competition.

While my time with the Astro A50 X was not perfect (I was originally going to write this review in January, but experienced several technical difficulties that delayed my review), it’s still an excellent headset for those who can justify the expense.

Logitech G Astro A50 X review

First impressions

My first impressions of the Astro A50 X were mixed. Setting it up took quite a while. Mainly because rerouting HDMI cables for the Xbox Series X and PS5 can be challenging when you have an Ikea TV cabinet that lacks flexibility.

However, it was all worth it once I put on the headphones and saw how easy it was to switch between inputs, not to mention the comfort and sound quality. The ear cups are so cushiony, and the clear, object-based audio is a delight. I can pinpoint the direction of footsteps, and have been given a competitive advantage in Fortnite because of it. Unfortunately, my abysmal aim somewhat squanders that advantage.

Logitech G Astro A50 X specifications

Weight 363 grams Drivers 40 mm PRO-G GRAPHENE Microphone Pick up pattern: OmnidirectionalFrequency Response: 60-20,000 HzSampling rate: up to 16 bit/48KHz Battery 24-hours playtime @ 78 dB Warranty 2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty Wireless technology LIGHTSPEED Wireless @ 24 bit/48

Up to 12-metre range Compatibility Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console

PlayStation 4 or 5 console

PC with Windows 10/11 or later

mac OS 13 and above

Dolby Atmos

Windows Sonic Spatial Audio HDMI Ports 3x HDMI 2.1 ports 40 Gbps bandwidth Price (RRP) $749.95 Warranty One year Official website Logitech Australia

There are a few good things here to call out. First up, all those HDMI ports automatically show that you’re working with a different beast. The second, those graphene drivers are the same ones I was so impressed by when reviewing the Logitech G Pro X 2. For $749.95 you’d expect something special: Astro and Logitech have clearly thrown the kitchen sink at this one.

Microphone

My friend Don and I play Fortnite together far more than two people in their 30s should, and he ends up being my microphone guinea pig. I live in an inner-city apartment, and I’m that dickhead that eats chips while on a mic, so I’ve put him through a lot.

Image: Alice Clarke.

While on my SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (the closest comparison headset, given the price range), everything worked perfectly out of the box. Don can hear a little of the world around me, but mostly he can just hear the conversation as he should. But on the Astro A50 X, the default gain is way too high. Don could hear the dings of trams that I couldn’t hear as though they were in his living room, and my voice was distorted, even with the microphone as far away from my mouth as I could get it. The gain can be adjusted in the app, but at no point did the Astro A50 X reach the same level of clarity, balance, and focus on my voice that the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

At this price, I would want the microphone balance and gain to come pretty close to perfect out of the box. To need this much tweaking to be comfortably usable is unimpressive. Sure, the clarity and ability to capture a full soundscape is impressive, but that’s not what we’re going for here.

Audio quality

Whether you play with friends or just want to be able to play quietly, the spatial audio chops of a gaming headset are key. They are the difference between killing or being killed in a game because you can get the drop on a potential attacker. I am incredibly impressed with the Astro A50 X headset for audio. Everything is crystal clear, the directionality is perfect, and the right sounds are emphasised.

The two main games I played to test are Forza Horizon 5 and Fortnite. In Horizon, the distinct sounds of all the cars are reproduced perfectly. I found the music had a touch too much bass, but that’s what you want in a gaming headset, given most of the important sounds are in a lower register.

Image: Alice Clarke.

In Fortnite, not only could I hear very quiet footsteps, but I also knew exactly where they were coming from. This headset made me a better player. Admittedly, this isn’t saying much given my low starting point, but it is appreciated nonetheless.

Using a high-end headset like the Astro A50 X is like wearing $600 Bluetooth headphones versus a $50 pair. When you use a premium pair of headphones designed for music, they let you see into the soul of a song. Similarly, the Astro A50 X unstacks the layers of game audio in a way that both gives you a coherent soundscape and allows you to pick out the individual sounds that matter most. You can further fine-tune the EQ in the app, of course, but it’s the hardware that makes the A50 X special, not just the software.

TV compatibility

Here is where my praise gets less effusive. While most of my friends and colleagues who have used this headset had an easy time on their 4K TVs, my time with the Astro A50 X has had multiple challenges. The engineers at Logitech tell me it might be because I have an 8K TV, which they didn’t test.

At various points in my nearly four months with the headset, I have lost HDR compatibility, the variable refresh rate, and Dolby Atmos. Even the microphone stopped working at some point.

Now, most of those problems have been fixed. I still don’t have my variable refresh rate back: both my Xbox Series X and PS5 claim that my TV doesn’t have VRR compatibility when the headset is plugged into the HDMI, but it’s fine with the same cables when plugged directly into the TV.

Apparently, Logitech is working on the weird difficulties with the Samsung QN900C 8K TV, but it’s something to keep in mind if you have the same TV as me. For the most part, it’s fine, I can live without VRR; the sound quality is still great and the rest of the issues have been resolved. But it’s unimpressive for a premium headset to have issues with a premium TV.

Who is the Logitech G Astro A50 X for?

The price tag for the Logitech G Astro A50 X is going to raise a lot of eyebrows. $749.95 is a lot of money, there is no doubt about that. But, for the extra features it offers, I don’t think it’s unreasonable. Regular headphones range in price from $2 to around $150,000, and I’m pleased that gaming headsets seem to have a ceiling of $900, particularly given that gaming consoles go for around $750.

This isn’t a headset for the average gamer or someone on an average salary. It’s also not really for people with 8K TVs at present.

But the Astro A50 X is the perfect headset for multi-device gamers willing to take the time to dial in their settings, and have the patience to get the set up right. The convenience of routing everything through the headset is excellent, even if it does leave your picture quality settings at the mercy of an extra step. Getting that HDMI port back on the TV is so helpful, and not having to move cables or change headsets if you want to switch to a different console is so good. For that convenience alone, I am a big fan.

If you only have an Xbox or a PS5, or just a PC, then there are better options out there for you. The Logitech G Pro X 2 is excellent if you’re only using one console thanks to its impeccable audio quality. If you’re moving between a console and a PC, then my pick is the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. It sounds incredible and is just so easy to set up and move around, relying on a DAC instead of an app.

