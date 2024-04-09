Logitech G Pro X 60 keyboard flips 60% form factor on its head

Plenty of keyboards claim to be for gamers, but few show their working quite like the new Logitech G Pro X 60.

Aimed at competitive players, Logitech’s new keyboard is a result of countless prototypes and feedback sessions with many of the world’s top esports competitors. It’s the company’s first 60% keyboard as part of its “G” gaming range, following on from last year’s TKL model.

According to Logitech, more professional players opt for smaller keyboards because it allows more desk space to make broad mouse movements while competing. However, the challenge for manufacturers is making a compact keyboard that doesn’t sacrifice functionality.

Logitech’s solution? A new customisation technology called Keycontrol.

Logitech G Pro X 60 cleverly solves the 60% problem

During the prototyping phase, some players expressed hesitation about using a 60% keyboard for competitive play. Keycontrol quickly allayed their doubts.

It’s a new feature nestled in Logitech’s G Hub customisation software enabling granular key remapping. Via Keycontrol, you can assign up to 15 different functions to nearly every key on the board and assign them to different profiles. Depending on the game genre, this could mean disabling unwanted keys or adding more options for complex games.

Like photo-editing software, you can assign key functions to an additional layer, which you can quickly toggle between via an input called “G-Shift”. Assigned to a button of your choosing – pro players often choose a side mouse button – pressing G-Shift activates this extra layer. The result is gaining access to the equivalent of way more keys than a 60% keyboard would traditionally support.

Image: supplied.

So, no matter your preference for FPS, MOBA or MMORPG, you can still access all the keys you need in the heat of the moment.

Another nifty use of the compact Logitech G Pro X 60 form factor is the cleverly placed volume roller. With not enough space to place it on top, the roller sits on the left-hand side of the keyboard. A quick flick of your pinky finger lets you adjust volume levels, which is handy for tense moments

On the opposite side, a physical game mode switch disables potentially disruptive keys. The last thing you want in the dying moments of a match is to accidentally bump the Windows key and tab out of the game.

Lightspeed connectivity

As for the actual board, the Logitech G Pro X 60 uses GX Optical switches, offering the choice of tactile or linear. Logitech claims that optical provides better performance than mechanical switches because of how quickly the light activates your inputs.

Compatible with a range of devices, the 60% board wields Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology. It uses a proprietary dongle, letting you pair a Lightspeed mouse at the same time, made for fast wireless connectivity and minimal interference from other devices.

Image: supplied.

If you’re the type to misplace dongles, the keyboard also supports Bluetooth and wired connections, the latter via a USB-A to USB-C cable. It also comes with a carrying case, designed to take travelling and protect from wear and tear.

Available to pre-order now, the Logitech G Pro X 60 costs a decent chunk of change – $399.95, to be precise. It comes in black, white, and pink, with plenty of RGB lighting to go around.

Based on the sheer level of customisation on offer, the keyboard could live up to Logitech’s lofty claims of truly being a device for gamers, and not just looking like one.

