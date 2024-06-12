Lorex security cameras launch in Australia: no subscription needed

Australians have no shortage of security options, whether it be cameras, video doorbells, and motion sensors. But many of the big names in security keep features behind ongoing subscriptions. Lorex Technology, new to Australia, wants to change that, offering security devices that work out of the box

Founded in Canada and popular in North America, Lorex Technology has launched a wide range of security cameras, doorbells, and floodlights in Australia. Instead of pushing you towards paid cloud storage, the brand focuses on local storage, keeping your recordings local and private.

You can still access recordings remotely, however, via a companion app that talks wirelessly with the devices. In addition to saving footage internally on a MicroSD card, Lorex also sells a standalone recording unit. It acts as a home security server you can connect multiple wired and wireless cameras to it if you want more local storage.

It means a higher up-front investment which evens out over time due to the lack of cloud subscription fees. Plus, it gives you more control over your recordings, so you’re not at the whim of a company experiencing a cloud data breach.

Image: Lorex Technology.

As for the range of devices, it varies from high-resolution 4K indoor and outdoor cameras to a 2K video doorbell. In a substantial Australian launch, Lorex released no less than 17 devices here across various price points.

Lorex security range price in Australia

Exclusive to Officeworks, here’s the full range as it currently stands:

It’s a big launch, particularly in a market with plenty of established brands like Arlo, Swann, and Ring – to name a few. Perhaps the allure of no cloud subscriptions will tempt Australians into trying a newcomer.

