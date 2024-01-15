Luna Park Dream Circus dazzles with sensory spectacle

Luna Park Sydney has launched a new immersive video experience called Dream Circus, introducing a new and exciting era of entertainment for the venue that goes beyond the thrills of traditional rides and rollercoasters that it is already known for.

The immersive experience combines 360-degree visual and audio projections, lovable characters and mind-bending worlds, making it a must-see spectacle that will captivate audiences of all ages.

The technology behind the spectacle is projector technology, a spatially mapped audio system, hologram technology and motion-activated LED screens, making it one of the most technologically advanced audiovisual experiences in the country. Viewers are bombarded with sound and vision coming from all directions to the point you don’t know where to look with the fear of missing something.

My take is it is a sensory spectacle of musical theatre mixed with a video game of make-believe worlds.

Luna Park Sydney’s CEO John Hughes said: “An unforgettable evening unfolded as Luna Park Dream Circus played host to a gathering of Sydney celebrities, content creators and media, who were captivated by the immersive spectacle. Now, the time has come for all of Sydney to revel in the enchantment, joy, and escapism that this immersive experience offers. Luna Park Sydney is the original home of fun and we are looking forward to enchanting packed audiences throughout the Summer ahead.”

The creation of Dream Circus was made possible by Luna Park investing $15m, which saw Sydney’s Big Top reimagined into a permanent, 3,000m2 location-based immersive experience venue.

Luna Park Dream Circus is open now

The unique experience has been cultivated by Sydney-based specialist creatives and technicians including Artists in Motion, TDC and Auditoria, who have worked across some of the most complex creative projects in the world.

Now open to the public, you can buy tickets online at https://www.lunaparksydney.com or from the ticket box office at Luna Park Sydney.

