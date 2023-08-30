At $229, the Moto G14 sports a luxe design at an affordable price

Continuing its prolific release cycle of affordable phones for all Australians, Motorola has today launched the Moto G14, a $229 handset with the slick appearance of a device far more expensive.

With a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) display and Dolby Atmos speakers, the Moto G14 is made to be equally adept at watching your favourite shows as it is browsing and making calls. You’ll need to spend a little bit extra for 5G connectivity, though, which is the domain of the Moto G53 (currently on sale for under $300), as the G14 is a 4G device.

While Motorola does make higher-end phones that compete strongly with the Apples and Samsungs of the world, including its Edge 40 series plus the foldable Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 handsets, it’s the mid-range market where Motorola stands out. This is a point of pride to Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand, who believes in making technology as widely available as possible.

“Through our Moto G family, we continue to democratise new technology, making the latest innovation and features widely accessible ensuring every consumer is able to find a device that not only meets their needs, but exceeds their expectation of a mid-tier smartphone,” Bonnici said.

Moto G14 features

From a performance perspective, the Moto G14 runs on an Octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM powering the Android 13 operating system. It ships with 128GB of internal storage, which you can expand with up to 1TB of microSD card storage. Like many of Motorola’s affordable handsets, the Moto G14 houses a 5000mAh battery, which should last for a couple of days of general use. Once the battery runs low, the phone supports up to 15W wired charging via its Type-C USB 2.0 port, which isn’t super quick but perfectly reasonable for a sub-$250 phone.

Steel Gray Pale Lilac

Modern phones also need to be equipped to take happy snaps at a moment’s notice – they are an all-on-one pocket computer, after all. Here, the Moto G14 uses a dual-camera rear array led by its 50MP main lens in addition to a 2MP macro lens for taking up-close photos. On the front, you have an 8MP lens for taking selfies. Motorola points to its Quad Pixel technology, which should help you take better pictures in low-light situations when using the main camera.

Aside from the usual dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, one nice addition missing from much pricier phones is a 3.5mm headphone jack. Not everyone uses wireless earbuds, so it’s good to see the old ways remain.

Available in Steel Gray or an eye-catching Pale Lilac finish made from vegan leather, the Moto G14 is out now at retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Amazon, and direct from Motorola.

Read more phone news on GadgetGuy