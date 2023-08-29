Motorola goes pink to support Breast Cancer Network Australia

Motorola will donate $20 from the sale of select mobile phones to the Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA), which is marking its 25th year of operation. More than 20,000 Australians are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and the funds will help those impacted by the disease.

“Breast Cancer Network Australia works tirelessly to ensure that Australians who are affected by breast cancer can be supported,” Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific, Kurt Bonnici said. “Support is needed for those in treatment, their families, and for those adjusting to life after treatment.”

Motorola is contributing to the effort through the donation of sales from its Razr 40 Ultra and Edge 40 models in Viva Magenta. Exclusive to Motorola, the shade is the 2023 Pantone Colour of the Year and a complement to the signature pink of BCNA.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Motorola Edge 40

The Razr 40 Ultra offers a slick, flip design with a large external display and a range of flexible viewing options for $1499, while the Edge 40 model includes a 50MP camera with f1.4 wide aperture, fast 144Hz display and an IP68 rating for $699. Both devices impressed us, with the Razr 40 Ultra one of the best flip phones to date, and the Edge 40 a strong conventional handset.

Breast Cancer Network Australia CEO, Kirsten Pilatti says: “A big part of what we do is helping people to connect – with the information or support they need and with others affected by breast cancer. It feels like a natural fit to partner with Motorola, a brand known for helping people to connect when it matters most.”

You can donate to Breast Cancer Network Australia at bcna-donations.raisely.com. If you need support, call BCNA on 1800 500 258.

