Motorola Edge 50 Pro has whopping 125W charging speeds

Taking charging speed to a whole new level, the new Motorola Edge 50 Pro can charge at an incredibly fast 125W when plugged into a wired charger. Alongside the new premium phone is the mid-range Edge 50 Fusion, plus the wireless in-ear Moto Buds+ headphones.

Luxury designs and AI enhancements are the order of the day, with the new phones sporting smooth and vibrant pOLED displays. They’re some of Motorola’s most powerful handsets yet, as the company seeks to increase its foothold in the Australian market.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: fast and stylish

Leaping ahead of last year’s Edge 40 – the only 40 series device Moto brought to Australia – the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has an impressive spec sheet.

Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, 256GB of built-in storage, and 12GB of RAM, it promises to be a speedy device suited to serial multitaskers. Its display also stands out, thanks to a 6.7-inch 1220p pOLED 144Hz screen capable of reaching a bright peak of 2,000 nits.

If anything, the 4,500mAh battery capacity is a bit smaller than the 5,000mAh batteries seen across many current Android phones. However, to make up for it, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro supports 125W TurboPower charging, which is incredibly quick. It’s even capable of 50W wireless charging, although you need a specific Motorola charger to do so.

The pearl version is handcrafted in Italy, with each pattern unique. Image: supplied.

With photography one of the biggest deciding factors when buying a phone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro presents a compelling case. Its 50MP main rear camera has a wide f/1.4 aperture, handy for portraits and dim environments, plus a 10MP telephoto lens offers three times optical zoom alongside the 13MP ultra-wide sensor.

Even the front camera gets some love. The selfie lens is 50MP, a higher megapixel count than plenty of competitors. As AI continues to be the talk of the town, Motorola’s latest take comes in the form of various enhancements and settings. This includes features like Adaptive Stabilisation to help steady video footage, and the ability to automatically track focus of moving subjects.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Moto Buds+

Positioned as a versatile handset in a mid-range price bracket, the Edge 50 Fusion shares similar features, albeit slightly pared back to fit the more affordable market.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. Image: supplied.

While we don’t have the full specs just yet, where the Edge 50 Fusion differs most from the more premium model is the absence of high-end features. It has a 144Hz pOLED screen with a slightly lower Full HD+ resolution, and a 50MP main camera. While it doesn’t get the telephoto lens, the mid-range phone benefits from a larger 5,000mAh battery capacity, plus 68W wired charging support.

In addition to the new phones, Motorola also teamed up with Bose to launch the Moto Buds+. These wireless earbuds support Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos, plus Dolby Head Tracking when connected to the Edge 50 Pro. And yes, the Moto Buds+ do have active noise cancellation.

Release date and price

Motorola’s top-end Edge 50 Pro is out today, costing $999 across retailers, including the brand’s own website. Its Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty vegan leather finishes are widely available, with the limited edition Moonlight Pearl colour exclusive to JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Motorola’s website starting on 23 May.

If you buy a Motorola Edge 50 Pro before 31 May, you can also redeem a pair of Moto Buds+ in Forest Grey at no extra cost. Separately at retail, the buds cost $249, which includes an additional Beach Sand colourway to choose from.

Moto Buds+. Image: supplied.

The mid-range Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes out by the end of May, attracting a $599 price tag. At various retailers, it’ll be available in three colours: a Hot Pink vegan suede finish, Marshmallow Blue in vegan leather, and Forest Blue.

Both the new phones come with a decent three years of operating system updates, plus four years of bi-monthly security updates. Coupled with the devices’ durable IP68 and Gorilla Glass design, they’re built to last.

