Motorola earns a decent amount of its bread by making good-quality affordable phones. At $329 from retailers, the Motorola G53 5G is a decent handset, without going over the top on features and performance. Below $300, however, it becomes an entirely different value proposition.

From now until 14 September 2023, Motorola has dropped the Motorola G53 to a tempting $299 at various retailers, making it a decent budget consideration. More importantly, with shops keen to compete for your wallet, you can grab the affordable 5G phone for as little as $288, saving you more than $40.

Announced and launched earlier this year, the G53 is one of the cheapest ways to get a 5G phone and benefit from the faster network technology. Our review found that the G53’s 5000mAh battery lasted well into multiple days, and the slim chassis redesign made for comfortable use. However, in making the phone more affordable than the now-superseded G51, the G53 does have a lower-resolution display. Which, at this price point – especially on sale for under $290 – is a pretty easy pill to swallow. You still get a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, after all.

Motorola G53 5G sale: get the phone for $288

At the time of writing, several retailers have Motorola’s affordable 5G phone for $288, likely in an effort to avoid price matching. It’s a win-win for you, though, considering the phone typically retails for $329.

Here are some of the shops offering the best deals:

Thanks to its big screen and long-lasting battery, the Motorola G53 would be well-suited as a teenager’s first phone, for people who don’t need a high-powered handset, or for anyone shopping on a budget. Alternatively, you can grab the G53 for $269 as part of a Telstra pre-paid promo.

Whenever buying an outright phone, make sure you check the cheapest SIM plans to ensure you’re not paying too much on your phone bill.

