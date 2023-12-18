Which moto g phone is right for me?

Sponsored Motorola

Smoothly straddling the line between value and performance, the Motorola moto g family of phones is the smart choice for a budget-conscious buyer who doesn’t want to compromise on premium features and design.

Recently reaching the 10-year milestone, the moto g family has grown in popularity, owing its success to a mix of smart features at an affordable price.

Each moto g phone comes equipped with a crisp display, powerful cameras, and a generous all-day battery life. Whether you’re talking, watching, or playing, these smartphones bring the latest technology to the masses.

Motorola has designed its moto g devices to suit the modern demands placed on today’s phones. With fast processors and intelligent camera features, these phones are proof that paying less doesn’t mean sacrificing on quality.

This year’s mid-range Android phones from Motorola have taken yet another step forward. Not only do they improve in several key areas but they also yield better performance. All for less than $400.

moto g14

You’d be forgiven for thinking the moto g14 warranted a higher price tag at first glance. At just $229, it serves a premium look thanks to its vegan leather Pale Lilac finish. The phone is also available in a sleek Steel Gray colour should you prefer.

Equally adept at streaming your favourite shows as it is making calls and running apps, the moto g14 has a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and Dolby Atmos speakers. In a nice touch for those who prefer wired headphones, it also has a 3.5mm jack in addition to supporting Bluetooth 5.0.

A 5000mAh battery easily gets you through the day without charging, while the 50MP main camera ensures you’re ready to take photos at a moment’s notice.

Hitting the sweet spot of features and affordability, the moto g14 suits first-time phone owners and anyone wanting a large screen at a budget-friendly price.

The moto g14 is available in Australia in Pale Lilac and Steel Gray, starting RRP $229. Available from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Australia Post, The Good Guys, Big W, Bing Lee, Amazon and motorola.com.au.

moto g54 5G

One of the most affordable 5G phones in Australia, the moto g54 5G impresses in all areas. For less than $300, you get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, 8GB of RAM, 15W charging, and an even better camera. More power, access to faster network speeds, and better photos? It’s a value-packed phone, that’s for sure.

A big improvement to its 50MP main camera comes in the form of Optical Image Stabilisation. This feature makes it easier to take sharp photos, helping steady the image for clearer results. Combined with Quad Pixel technology, the moto g54 5G also performs well in low-light conditions, capturing more light to show your subject in full detail.

Plus, the 120Hz refresh rate makes everything smoother. Between scrolling your socials and playing games the highly responsive screen lets you enjoy visuals with reduced latency and less blur.

The moto g54 5G’s sleek aluminium camera housing and premium matte finish feels great in hand, available in Midnight Blue and a special edition Indigo Blue that comes in a vegan leather finish. An excellent phone, the moto g54 5G is versatility personified and leads the way for reasonably priced Android handsets.

The moto g54 5G is available locally in Midnight Blue and a special edition Indigo Blue in vegan leather. RRP $299, instore from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Office Works, The Good Guys, Big W and Bing Lee and online from Amazon and motorola.com.au.

moto g84 5G

For users who want more power from an affordable phone, the moto g84 5G is the answer. Building on the moto g54’s solid foundation, the moto g84 takes things up a notch.

For one, the moto g84 5G has a vibrant pOLED display. This paves the way for greater contrast and vibrant colours, ensuring accurate and beautiful visuals. On the inside, it steps up the RAM to 12GB, which is supported by the faster Snapdragon 695 5G processor.

Often forget to charge your phone? Fret not, because the moto g84 features TurboPower 30W charging, letting you get the juice you need in no time. It also has an IP54 water-repellent rating, so it’s capable of withstanding water splashes without worry.

More processing power also helps with taking good photos and videos. In addition to the 50MP main sensor, the moto g84 5G sports an ultra-wide lens handy for big group shots and capturing breathtaking landscapes. Various software smarts also hone the photography experience, with Auto Smile Capture ensuring you get everyone’s smiles, while Audio Zoom helps isolate audio when filming in noisy environments.

It’s also the first moto g family phone to come in Viva Magenta, the gorgeous finish based on the 2023 Pantone Colour of the Year. The device is also available in a classic Midnight Blue design at select retailers and in a vegan leather Marshmallow Blue exclusively at JB Hi-Fi.

A powerful and value-packed phone, the moto g84 5G gives you more without breaking the bank.

The moto g84 5G is available locally in Midnight Blue and Viva Magenta (vegan leather) for RRP $399 at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, and Big W, Amazon and motorola.com.au.

It’s also available locally in Marshmallow Blue with a vegan leather finish for RRP $399 exclusively at JB Hi-Fi.

Which moto g is right for me?

Each of the three models has its advantages, and your decision ultimately depends on your preferences in a phone.

All three devices come with Android 13 and Motorola’s unique My UX software, allowing users to create their own individual experience. Then, through the simplicity of Gestures, such as a twist of your wrist to open the camera, chopping down twice to turn on the flashlight, or taking a screenshot with a touch, users have the opportunity to access their favourite features in a way that’s natural and intuitive.

In addition, all three phones boast extra software features from Motorola, such as Moto Family Spaces and Moto Secure. To enhance security and provide peace of mind, they are equipped with ThinkShield for mobile. After 10 years of moto g series phones, these devices have never been better.

For more information on Motorola’s versatile range of phones, visit the official Australian website.