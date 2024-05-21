Win a stylish Moto G24 phone from Motorola!

There’s nothing quite like a good-value phone that does everything you need. Thanks to the good folks at Motorola, we have a Moto G24 to give away to one lucky winner!

An impressive handset, the Moto G24 is the perfect replacement for anyone needing to upgrade before Australia’s 3G network shutdown. It has a big 90Hz screen, a long-lasting battery, and performs well compared to its peers.

It’s also a capable pocket camera, sporting a 50MP Quad Pixel main rear lens. Motorola’s Quad Pixel technology helps you take better low-light photos by combining four pixels into one larger pixel.

The Moto G24 also makes it easy to share files and pay without needing your wallet. Equipped with NFC technology, tap-and-go is a breeze thanks to the phone’s built-in biometric sensors.

Continuing Motorola’s strong sense of style, the Moto G24 comes in a range of attractive colours: Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, and Pink Lavender.

How to win a Moto G24

To win your very own Moto G24 phone valued at $229, simply follow the instructions in the box below. There are multiple entry methods: each one gives you more chances at winning!

Get in quickly because entries are only open until 4 June 2024, so don’t miss out by leaving it to the last minute. Suited to anyone who wants an easy-to-use phone, young and old, the Moto G24 is great value by itself, but you could get one for free.

Find out more about the phone and the Moto G range on the Motorola Australia website.

Make sure to share the competition with your friends and on social media. Good luck!