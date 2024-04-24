Motorola Moto G24 review: a budget phone with bite

Sitting in the middle of Motorola’s latest affordable G-series phones, the Moto G24 performs nicely in the $200 price bracket.

Coupled with contactless payment tech and a decent set of cameras, it’s a decent step up from the entry-level Moto G04. Although its internals don’t differ much, the Moto G24 runs smoother, complemented by its sleek faux-metallic aesthetic.

When you compare entry-level phones across budget prices, it’s the little things that separate one device from another. With the G24, those slight improvements over its cheaper companion add up to a more pleasant user experience. The main sacrifice in the process is a lower resolution display than slightly pricier phones.

First impressions

Similar to the Moto G04 design in many ways, the Moto G24 differentiates itself with a classy metallic sheen to its plastic body. There is a Matte Charcoal version, but life’s too short to not choose fun colours.

To help you keep the phone in good condition, Motorola includes a clear protective cover in the box. It’s not the most rugged case going around, but it’ll hold up to small bumps and scrapes. Importantly, it still lets you see the phone’s sleek colouring.

The Moto G24 fits nicely in the hand, with the fingerprint sensor within easy reach of your thumb – or pointer finger, if you’re left-handed. When not in the case, the PMMA plastic chassis has a nice texture that’s not too slippery and doesn’t show grubby fingerprint residue.

The Moto G04 (left) next to the Moto G24 (right). Image: Chris Button.

Otherwise, the Moto G24 and Moto G04 share plenty in common: a generously sized 6.6-inch 90Hz display, a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top, and a USB-C port for charging at the bottom.

Noticeably quicker to boot than its cheaper companion, the Moto G24 is easy to set up and run with, particularly for Android natives. Motorola goes easy on the pre-installed apps, bar a few from commercial partners, like LinkedIn. As a result, there’s little in the way to make the experience your own.

While there’s nothing revolutionary about its design, this phone feels nicer than a $229 price tag might suggest.

Motorola Moto G24 specifications

Display 6.6-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) LCD

90Hz refresh rate Dimensions 163.49 × 74.53 x 7.99mm

181g Processor MediaTek Helio G85 Storage + Memory 128GB built-in storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card)

4GB memory (expandable up to 8GB via virtual memory) Cameras 50MP (f/1.8, 0.64μm) rear camera with Quad Pixel (4 in 1 with 1.28μm) technology

2MP Macro camera (f/2.4, 1.75μm)

8MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm) front camera Battery and charging 5000mAh

15W wired charging (charger not included) Connectivity USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack

Dual SIM

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Network bands 4G: LTE (1/2/3/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/38/40/41)

3G: WCDMA (1/2/5/8/19)

2G: GSM (2/3/5/8) Software Android 14 Durability Water repellant Price (RRP) $229 Warranty 12 months Official website Motorola Australia

Performance

It makes sense to compare the Moto G24 closely to the G04, given they launched simultaneously and share many similar features. Although both phones have the same amount of RAM – 4GB plus 4GB more of virtual memory – the G24’s stronger MediaTek Helio G85 has a slight performance edge.

Benchmark results via Geekbench 6 show a slim margin between the affordable handsets. However, in terms of real-world use, the Moto G24 lags less and moves quicker between apps.

Device CPU single-core CPU multi-score GPU (OpenCL) Device CPU single-core CPU multi-score GPU (OpenCL) Moto G54 5G 921 2,329 N/A Oppo A79 5G 718 1,836 1,163 Nokia G42 644 1,926 1,083 Moto G14 450 1,587 N/A Oppo A18 435 1,454 565 Moto G24 411 1,405 549 Moto G04 381 1,335 446 Geekbench 6 results

Almost on par with the Moto G14, the G24 has a couple of notable differences. For starters, Motorola opted for a 90Hz display, up from 60Hz, providing the G24 with a smooth scrolling experience.

It’s a nice boost to the reading experience, most noticeable when browsing web pages. In exchange, the G24 has a lower display resolution than the G14 – 1600 x 720 versus 2400 × 1080. It’s not as noticeable with text, but images and videos lose a level of clarity. Another difference is that the G24 has the RAM Boost function, a feature the G14 lacks.

For $229, you can’t have everything, so it’s about what you prefer in a phone. My preference is resolution and clarity before refresh rate – I don’t necessarily represent the masses, however.

Another factor to consider: the G24 only comes with Android 14, with no future OS upgrades planned. You do get three years of security updates though, which is pretty good.

Everyday use

Like the Moto G04, the G24’s fingerprint sensor and NFC technology worked like a charm. With my card loaded to Google Pay, I had no issues using EFTPOS machines at the local shopping centre. If you must know, it was to buy a set of Animal Crossing Lego.

Despite its low cost, you won’t have any issues using contactless payments. Image: Chris Button.

Just make sure you wipe the fingerprint sensor every now and then. It didn’t like my sweaty hands, which is nothing a quick wipe on my shirt couldn’t fix.

Packing a 5,000mAh battery, which is standard for entry and mid-range phones these days, the Moto G24 easily gets through a day without needing a top-up. It’s also not the sort of phone you smash with heavy use, making it conducive to a long battery life.

Photography

Between the battle of Motorola’s Moto G family, the G24 represents a decent step up in terms of camera performance. Beyond loading the camera app quicker and with no lag between pressing and shooting, it takes nicer and more detailed photos in a wider variety of conditions.

A big part of this is its expanded camera array versus the G04. On the back is a dual camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor, and a 2MP macro lens for up-close snaps. Megapixels aren’t everything, however, which is where Motorola’s Quad Pixel technology comes into play.

By combining four pixels into one, it theoretically produces a sensor that performs better in low-light conditions. In practice, I found this to be true when comparing the Moto G24 to the Quad Pixel-less G04.

It also appears to help with daytime snaps too, as seen in the selfies I took. The Moto G24 captured more detail and the colours looked more natural. Of course, my significantly pricier iPhone 15 Pro looks the best of the lot, but the G24 performed nicely.

Taken with a Moto G24. Taken with a Moto G04. Taken with an iPhone 15 Pro. Images: Chris Button.

Low-light photography

In trickier conditions, the affordable handset did reasonably well without smashing it out of the park. The G24 took a sharper snap at a night game of footy than the G04, even though the colours came through overly warm.

Taken with a Moto G24. Taken with a Moto G04. Images: Chris Button.

At home, drawing the curtains closed and using my trusty plush Tyranitar as a model, the Moto G24 still had enough light for a decent photo. The colours look accurate and you can see some of the plush’s soft texture, which the G04 struggled with.

Taken with a Moto G24. Taken with a Moto G04. Images: Chris Button.

Opening the curtains again, you can see more details and good colours. Meanwhile, the competing G04 shot looks washed out and soft.

Taken with a Moto G24. Taken with a Moto G04. Images: Chris Button.

You may not get any optical zoom at this price point, but the Moto G24 does well with what it has.

Who is the Motorola Moto G24 for?

With a bit more power under the hood and better cameras, the Moto G24 stands out as a decent mid-point from Motorola’s latest G-series range. Its overall performance is smoother than the G04, and it takes better photos in a range of lighting conditions.

For a bit over $200, this versatile handset suits folks who want a smooth display and don’t mind a slightly lower resolution. It’s also nice to benefit from contactless payments and NFC technology in such an affordable device.

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.