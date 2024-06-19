Win a feature-packed Moto G34 5G phone from Motorola!

Finding an affordable phone loaded with convenient features is easier than you might think. Motorola’s Moto G34 5G offers incredible value thanks to its big screen, NFC technology, and eSIM support. Even better, you can win one courtesy of Motorola Australia.

One of the best-value phones in Australia, the Moto G34 5G is convenience personified. Its NFC technology means you can easily share images and files between devices, and even tap-and-go using Google Pay so you can leave the wallet at home.

Equipped with a large 6.5-inch display, the Moto G34 5G’s 120Hz refresh rate makes everything look nice and smooth. Plus, a 50MP Quad Pixel main camera helps capture good-quality photos, even in tricky lighting conditions.

It’s also one of the most affordable phones to support eSIM technology. Instead of relying on physical SIM cards, it lets you connect to carriers online without delay. The main benefit is that it’s easier to swap between the cheapest SIM plans whenever you find a better deal.

Continuing Motorola’s trend of stylish devices, the Moto G34 5G comes in two slick colours: Charcoal Black and Ocean Green.

Now’s the best time to upgrade your phone, with the national 3G shutdown drawing ever closer. 5G will futureproof your phone for years to come and enable fast internet speeds for downloading and streaming to your heart’s content.

