New Motorola G54 5G one of the best phones under $300

One of the most affordable 5G phones in Australia just dropped from Motorola: the Moto G54 5G.

At $299, it’s a far cheaper way to access faster network speeds than many other handsets on the market. It follows up the G53 phone from earlier in the year, albeit with better specs and, remarkably, a lower price. We tested out the newest phone prior to its launch, finding that the Moto G54 5G delivers better performance at a lower price.

Coming in the form of a 6.5-inch device, the Moto G54 5G sees a nice display upgrade, boosting the resolution to 2400 x 1800, up from its predecessor’s 1600 x 720 screen. It also contains double the RAM (8GB), and faster 15W wired charging to support its 5000mAh battery.

Even the G54’s cameras are better this time around. This is mainly down to the primary 50MP sensor including Optical Image Stabilisation, making it easier to take clear photos. In low-light situations especially, when using a slower shutter speed, it’ll help capture more details without blurry distortion. Motorola also points to the Quad Pixel technology as providing better low-light sensitivity. On the front, the selfie camera uses a 16MP sensor, up from the G53’s 8MP.

Motorola G54 5G release date and price

Out now for $299 at tech retailers and coming to Optus soon, Motorola’s newest affordable handset comes in Midnight Blue and Indigo Blue, the latter of which features a vegan leather finish.

In this price bracket, you only get one major OS upgrade, but three years of bi-monthly security ensures a bit of longevity. Considering the Moto G54 5G ships with Android 13, this means it’ll also support Android 14 once it’s more widely available.

A new phone is always a good opportunity to revisit your phone plan, too, so check out the cheapest SIM plans to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible. At less than $300, the Moto G54 5G might just be one of the best budget phones in Australia right now.

Read more phone news on GadgetGuy

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.