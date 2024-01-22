Just in time for the start of another school year, some of the best affordable phones are currently on sale, including Motorola’s excellent Moto G54 5G.

As popular as expensive, premium-level phones are, they’re surplus to most people’s needs. For school students, and folks who just need a reliable device to make and receive calls, you’re better off spending less on a phone and pairing it with a cheap SIM plan.

As part of Motorola’s back-to-school sale, you can grab a decent phone for as little as $129. Especially for younger users, there’s not much point forking out $2,000+ for a device that’ll cop a beating day in, day out.

Moto G54 5G stands out in Motorola sale

Across pretty much the entire Moto G and Moto E phones, you can save a tidy sum of $50 from all good retailers. As mentioned earlier, the Moto G54 5G is a highlight, but there are excellent choices across the entire range. With 8GB of memory, a sharp-looking screen, and decent photography chops, the G54 is arguably the best mix of performance and value. Usually retailing for $299, you can buy one for $249 until 31 January 2024.

Sale Motorola G84 12/256G Viva Magenta See and hear the details

Capture the details

Feel the details

A great pick for someone’s first phone is the Moto G14, a premium-looking device at an affordable price. Other than its slick appearance, it has a big display, a long-lasting battery, and a decent camera for its price range. Normally $229, the Moto G14 is down to $179 until 31 January 2024.

If you want the best screen and 12GB of memory, the Moto G84 5G is the way to go. Its vibrant pOLED display is one of the best you can get for less than $400. During the sale, the phone costs just $349 until 15 February 2024. Meanwhile, the Moto E13 is down to $129 until 4 February 2024, providing a decent option if you don’t want to spend much more than a hundred bucks.

Sale prices

Moto G84 5G: $349 (was $399)

Moto G54 5G: $249 (was $299)

Moto G14: $179 (was $229)

Moto E13: $129 (was $179)

Each phone is on sale now across many of the major retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Big W, and Amazon. They’re all solid picks, offering reliable performance at prices that are hard to ignore.

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.