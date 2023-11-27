Moto G84 5G packs decent power into sub-$400 phone

Motorola has launched its latest mid-range phone, the Moto G84 5G, as part of the 10-year anniversary of the brand’s G-series handsets.

It’s a $399 phone that comes shortly after the launch of the impressive Moto G54 5G. At just $100 more, the Moto G84 5G boasts handy upgrades in all areas. It houses more RAM (12GB), internal storage (256GB), and a vibrant OLED display. Motorola’s new phone uses the Snapdragon 695 5G processor, compared to the G54’s MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip.

There are plenty of similarities between the Moto G84 5G and the recently released G54, such as a 6.5-inch 2400 x 1080 display and a decent 5000mAh battery. These commonalities make way for improvements like 30W charging (up from the G54’s 15W) and a more durable IP54 water-repellent design.

Its camera array includes a 50MP main rear sensor that uses Optical Image Stabilisation to help take steady shots, supported by an 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide lens. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera, like the G54. Various software smarts add further photography features, like Auto Smile Capture which snaps a pic when everyone in the frame is smiling, and the noise-isolating Audio Zoom when filming videos.

From left to right: Midnight Blue, Viva Magenta, Marshmallow Blue.

Other than more powerful internals, the G84’s externals also get some love. A couple of its colour options come in a vegan leather finish, including the bold Viva Magenta shade first used with Motorola’s Edge 30 Fusion phone. It’s the first G-series phone to come in the 2023 Pantone Colour of the Year, a palette previously reserved for more expensive phones like the Edge 40 and Razr 40 Ultra foldable.

Moto G84 5G price and release date

Out now, the newest affordable handset from Motorola costs $399 at major retailers. All stockists have the phone in Midnight Blue and a vegan leather Viva Magenta finish. JB Hi-Fi also has the exclusive Marshmallow Blue vegan leather version.

On paper, the Moto G84 5G looks like a reasonable step up from the G54 for only a bit more money. With beefed-up internal specs, expect this phone to handle more demanding tasks like gaming and photography smoothly. Better processors generally equate to better battery efficiency too, which is no doubt why Motorola claims more than 30 hours on a single charge.

If you’re thinking of upgrading your phone, check out the cheapest SIM plans to help you save even more money. We crowned the G54 as one of the best affordable phones, so we’re keen to see how the G84 compares.

