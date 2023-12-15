Christmas sales are in full swing, and this one from Motorola is pretty sweet. The prominent phone brand has discounted several of this year’s best-performing models, including a great Motorola Razr 40 Ultra deal.

From now until 24 December 2023, you can save $300 on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, bringing the price down to $1,199. Both the Edge 40 and base Razr 40 are $200 off, while the budget stunner Moto G14 is just $199.

Easily one of the best foldables we’ve seen, the Razr Ultra 40 takes the convenient form factor to another level. Its huge 3.6-inch cover screen is gorgeous, making it easy to quickly take photos and check notifications without opening the phone. Typically, a 6.9-inch phone would be tough to fit in any pocket, but the foldable design eliminates the hassle.

The same also goes for the Motorola Razr 40, the brand’s more affordable foldable. It sacrifices a larger cover display but loses none of the convenience. It’s a nifty way of having a big phone screen without the bulk of larger devices.

Also on sale is the Motorola Edge 40, a durable, more conventional phone that looks sleek and performs strongly. It takes great photos and carries an IP68 rating, meaning it’s well-protected against water and dust. Another feather in its cap is support for 68W TurboPower charging, alongside 15W wireless charging.

Rounding out the sale is the Moto G14, a super-affordable handset that does everything you want a budget phone to do. It normally retails for $229 but is down to $199 for the next couple of weeks. Despite its budget price, the Moto G14 brandishes a slick design and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra deal and more: up to $300 off

Here are the prices for each of the Motorola phones on sale, including the eye-catching Razr 40 Ultra deal. Remember to shop around, as some retailers might have even cheaper prices:

Moto G14: $199 (was $229)

Motorola Edge 40: $499 (was $699)

Motorola Razr 40: $799 (was $999)

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: $1,199 (was $1,499)

They’re all good picks for different use cases and stack up strongly in the value department. Both the Moto G14 and Edge 40 deliver good performance in their respective price ranges, ideal for anyone wanting a well-priced traditional smartphone. Meanwhile, the deal on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 should be tempting for anyone curious about foldable phones. If you’re big on content creation, consider splashing out for the 40 Ultra Model, as its larger cover screen makes it easier to compose photos and videos.

Although not straight-up discounted, there’s a decent incentive to pick up the new Moto G84 5G. If you buy one from JB Hi-Fi between now and 3 January 2024, you’ll get a $100 gift card in return. Not too shabby for a $399 phone.

You can find the discounted Motorola range at just about any major retailer including the following: JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Mobileciti, Amazon, Harvey Norman, Australia Post and Lenovo.

Make sure you also check out the current cheapest SIM plans to save on your phone bill heading into the festive season.

Find more deals on GadgetGuy

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.