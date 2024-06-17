Motorola Razr 40 Ultra just $799 in big EOFY sale

Need a new phone before the new financial year? These Motorola phones are worth a look, including the premium Razr 40 Ultra foldable, which is on sale as part of a range of EOFY discounts.

From the high-end to the affordable, you can grab hundreds of dollars off some of our favourite phones over the next couple of weeks. Motorola’s flip phone is $700 off, and some of the brand’s best-value handsets are all currently priced below $300.

With a $799 sale price until the end of June, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is even cheaper than the mid-range Razr 40. Our review dubbed the 40 Ultra “king of the flips” thanks to its gorgeous screens and software that actually takes advantage of the form factor.

Adding to the list of phones on sale, the Moto G84 5G and Moto G54 5G are $100 off each, while the new Moto G24 gets a cool $30 discount. You can’t go too far wrong with any of these phones, each an affordable upgrade if you’re impacted by the upcoming 3G network shutdown.

Optus also has an offer where you can get the Moto G54 5G for as little as $1 per month on top of the cost of a plan.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra sale: Moto EOFY bonanza

Each phone is on sale now, although the end date differs between models. Both the Razr 40 Ultra and the Moto G24 are on sale until 30 June. Meanwhile, the G84 and G54 feature discounted outright prices until 10 July.

Here’s how much each phone costs outright after discounts:

It’s a decent range and a bit of a highlight reel of Motorola’s phones over the past year. As we get closer to the end of financial year, expect to see plenty more tempting tech discounts across retailers.

Also, when buying a new phone, make sure you check the cheapest SIM plans and save even more money.

Find more deals on GadgetGuy

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.