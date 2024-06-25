Motorola Razr 50 Ultra gets a big external screen & camera boost

Motorola has announced its latest flip phone in Australia, the Razr 50 Ultra, with a bigger external display, better durability, and an upgraded camera array.

Squeezing even more real estate out of the external screen, the Razr 50 Ultra extends the 3.6-inch size of its predecessor out to four inches, the largest of any current foldable in Australia. On the inside, the phone wields a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, which should produce faster processing speeds overall.

Motorola also gave the Razr 50 Ultra a photography boost, upgrading the main lens to 50MP, including larger pixels for better light sensitivity. Instead of the 13MP wide-angle and macro lens of the Razr 40 Ultra, the 2024 model gets a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front of the main display, you get a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery life is one area foldables haven’t yet matched conventional designs. In an effort to bridge the gap, the Razr 50 Ultra fits in a 4,000mAh battery, up from last year’s 3,800mAh capacity. It also charges faster, hitting 45W wired speeds with the included 68W charger, and 15W wirelessly via Qi1 technology.

Motorola is also joining the AI trend, supporting Google’s Gemini platform out of the box. This includes many of the generative AI text and image production features we’ve seen across the Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel range. In a post-launch update, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will get Moto AI, a set of context-specific features that’ll answer queries based on photos and messages on your device.

We dubbed last year’s flagship foldable from Motorola the “king of the flips” thanks to its great configuration, smart software, and thin design. This year’s model appears to be an improvement on all fronts.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra price and release date

Costing $1,699 in Australia, pre-orders for Moto’s latest flip phone start on 2 July ahead of its 17 July launch date. Anyone who pre-orders between 2-16 July also gets a set of Moto Buds+ valued at $249.

This year’s range comes in three colours: Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz – 2024’s Pantone Colour of the Year.

Overseas, Motorola also revealed a non-Ultra version of the Razr 50, and the Moto Tag tracking device, neither of which have been confirmed for Australia yet. Last year, Motorola brought both the standard Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra models locally, so an announcement may come in the future.

