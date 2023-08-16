NBA 2K24 might help me not suck at virtual basketball

I’ve played the NBA 2K series on and off for years. Particularly during the early 2010s, when Jay Z served as Executive Producer on the games’ iconic soundtracks. Somewhere along the way, I stopped playing, only to return years later and find out that, in addition to increasingly aggressive monetisation infiltrating the series, I completely sucked at playing recent entries. Thanks to a bunch of new features specific to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles, the upcoming NBA 2K24 might make it easier for casual fans like myself.

Make no mistake, the NBA 2K games are the best basketball video games around. In fact, the series is so popular, that it’s the only major digital sim for basketball fanatics. Although recent entries have grown somewhat bloated with microtransactions, I still enjoy dipping my toe in on occasion.

Except for the fact that each time I’ve given the series a go in recent years, I’ve found it increasingly more difficult to penetrate the highly realistic gameplay. After reading a recent announcement about NBA 2K24’s gameplay improvements, I’m thinking this might be the year I dive back in. It all revolves around a new system referred to as “Intuitive Offense” aimed at making the game more accessible.

What is Intuitive Offense in NBA 2K24?

As described by Visual Concepts, the development team, Intuitive Offense should make shooting and dribbling approachable to veterans and newcomers alike. NBA 2K games are so detailed that different players have different shot timings you need to master, reflecting the players’ real-life variances in technique. Intuitive Offense, which exists within NBA 2K24’s ProPlay features designed for the latest-gen consoles, looks like a welcome addition for those who don’t play regularly.

In NBA 2K24, there’s a new setting called “Shot Timing Visual Cue”. What this means is that you can set your release timing according to animation cues like a player jumping or a particular point of an avatar’s shooting animation. This appears to directly address one of the biggest barriers I’ve faced as a casual player recently. When you don’t play regularly, it’s tough to remember when to let go of the control stick or a button considering that every player’s technique is different. Because I don’t play often enough to develop an innate sense of rhythm, I rely heavily on the game’s visuals. This is why being able to map your input release point to an animation cue sounds legitimately amazing.

Of course, it’s one thing to read about it and another to actually see how it feels in action. Other Intuitive Offense additions include easier layups, dunking, and improvements to dribble moves so you can get separation and put up a shot. It all sounds pretty good to me, making NBA 2K24 the first entry I pick up in years come 8 September. Now, time to practise my triangle offense.

