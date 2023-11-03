Compare NBN plans now for the best price, ACCC urges

If you’re considering changing your NBN provider, now’s the time to do it. As wholesale price changes come into effect, retail service providers (RSPs) will pass the costs onto you, the consumer. While this happens, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) strongly recommends you shop around and compare NBN plans for the best deal.

Aussie Broadband was one of the first providers to confirm retail price changes, increasing the cost of lower-speed plans like the popular 50/20 tier while making faster plans cheaper. Its 12/1 tier was one of the cheapest NBN plans but will rise to $65 by the end of November.

Amidst these changes, the ACCC has contacted all NBN RSPs to keep them accountable and honest with customers. The consumer watchdog also urged people to find the best deal as retailers compete with one another.

“It has never been more important for consumers to compare prices between retailers to make sure they are getting a deal that represents good value for them,” ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said. “There are significant price differences between retailers so it is worth seeing what other deals are available.”

Compare NBN plans that suit your needs

According to Aussie Broadband, the 50/20 plan accounts for roughly 45 per cent of the market, meaning a lot of people will feel the impact of rising costs. At this tier, many plans hover around $79 per month, although there are various deals offering cheaper prices, as seen below.

Depending on your needs, you could even get away with a slower plan. 25 Mbps is suitable for HD streaming and small households, while you’d mainly need faster speeds for 4K streams and downloading large files quickly. The ACCC’s message is clear to retailers recommending faster speeds than what customers need.

“NBN retailers should not be pushing households towards more expensive offers with speed inclusions that are higher than they need,” Brakey said. “If we were to see this, it would raise concerns.”

“Given cost of living pressures impacting many householders, we expect retailers to assist customers to select NBN plans that best suit their needs so that they avoid paying more than necessary.”

Quarterly performance reports from the ACCC also indicate how well retailers deliver on advertised speeds. It’s worth checking to ensure how likely you’ll get the speeds you pay for, after all. Before prices start changing, check out where you can get the cheapest NBN plan, as you might be able to lock in a good deal.

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.