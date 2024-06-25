Steeper NBN prices to hit Australian households soon

Get ready to pay more for your home internet, because the wholesale prices of NBN are increasing soon.

From 1 July 2024, the price NBN Co charges internet service providers will rise, as reported by WhistleOut Australia. It adds to the pricing structure change from 2023 that saw low-speed plans get more expensive, while faster plans dropped in price.

Some telcos have already confirmed they will pass the increased costs onto consumers. Telstra, Optus, and Aussie Broadband are among those increasing prices, most notably on NBN 50 plans, Australia’s most popular residential internet speed.

In most cases, the price increase of affected plans is roughly $5 per month. WhistleOut Australia has a comprehensive overview of the changes, with more expected once the revised wholesale pricing kicks in on 1 July.

It makes shopping for the cheapest NBN plans even more important as the cost of goods and services continues to rise. NBN 100 plans from some retailers will also be more costly, but faster tiers like NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are getting more affordable.

Although the price increases will impact many Australian households, there’s a silver lining on the horizon. NBN Co intends to boost download speeds that have traditionally lagged behind other countries. As part of this, NBN 100 plans could jump to 500Mbps, and 2Gbps consultation is currently underway.

Amidst the changing landscape of NBN prices, there are several challenger brands on the way. Boost Mobile announced its intent to enter the broadband market earlier this year, while Amaysim will once again sell home internet after a few years away.

Now’s the best time to shop around for a deal, with many retailers offering six-month introductory discounts. Here are some of the best deals currently live:

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.