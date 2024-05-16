Netflix raises price of its plans in Australia again

Making it more expensive to stream content in Australia, Netflix has increased the price of its subscription plans.

As mentioned by a user on Threads who received an email from the streaming service, the price of a Premium plan is now $25.99 per month, up from the previous $22.99 monthly cost. Netflix’s official website also reflects the revised pricing, alongside the increase to the Standard tier, now $18.99 up from $16.99 per month.

It follows the company’s crackdown on password sharing, requiring additional households to pay more to keep watching. Family members in other households can keep using the same Netflix account, at an additional monthly cost of $7.99.

Netflix’s Standard plan in Australia supports up to two devices simultaneously, albeit restricted to Full HD (1080p streaming). Meanwhile, the Premium tier allows up to four devices to stream at the same time in up to Ultra HD (4K).

Disney Plus also recently split its subscription service into two tiers, Standard and Premium, reserving 4K content for the latter, more expensive plan. In essence, it acted as a pseudo-price increase, considering the higher resolution format was previously available without paying more.

Comparatively, Disney Plus is still much cheaper than Netflix in Australia, especially factoring in the latter’s $25.99 Premium plan price.

Netflix price increase in Australia: what now?

Netflix raising the price of its services adds further pressure on households already struggling with the current economic environment. Foxtel and Optus have recently been ramping up efforts to encourage Australians to consolidate subscription services to save money.

Foxtel launched its Hubbl platform earlier this year, offering a discount to those who bundle multiple subscriptions together. It offers up to $15 of monthly savings when subscribing to eligible apps. However, it’s limited to only a handful of apps, including Netflix.

Optus, on the other hand, supports more services as part of its SubHub platform, albeit limited to Optus customers. A 10% discount is available when bundling the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount Plus together.

These discounts might be a drop in the ocean compared to rising costs, but every bit helps. Otherwise, people might vote with their wallets if the price of a Netflix plan is too much to justify.

