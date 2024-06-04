Netflix dumps Apple TV devices*

Netflix has put some Apple TV device owners on notice, via an email announcing it will no longer support 2nd and 3rd generation models* from 31 July 2024. If you use either of these non-4K devices to stream Netflix to your TV, you will need to find an alternative way of accessing favourite shows and movies from the platform.

This change will come as a surprise to subscribers who rely on these older models for their streaming needs, but Netflix explains that the decision is aimed at enhancing the overall user experience by focusing on devices that can support the latest features and updates. Apple TV 2nd and 3rd generation streaming boxes were launched in 2010 and 2012 respectively and no longer receive system updates from Apple.

Recommendations for continued Netflix enjoyment

To continue enjoying Netflix, the company recommends the below options:

Upgrade to a Newer Apple TV Model: Netflix will continue to support newer models of Apple TV, including the Apple TV 4K. These devices offer improved performance, better picture quality, and access to the latest Netflix features. Use Other Compatible Devices: Netflix is available on a wide range of devices. You can stream Netflix on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, and other streaming devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Chromecast. Check for Device Compatibility: Before purchasing a new device, ensure it is compatible with Netflix. Most modern streaming devices and smart TVs support Netflix, but it’s always good to double-check. Explore Netflix’s Help Center: If you need assistance with transitioning to a new device or have any questions, Netflix’s Netflix Help Center is a valuable resource. You can find detailed guides and support articles to help you through the process. The Help Centre also has a list of support devices.

Why the change?

Netflix says it is constantly evolving to provide the best possible service to its users. By focusing on newer devices, the company says it’s ensuring users have access to the latest features, security updates, and a smoother streaming experience. Older devices, it says, may not support these advancements, leading to a substandard viewing experience.

While the end of support for Apple TV 2nd and 3rd generation devices will be inconvenient for some, there are more modern and capable streaming devices to choose from, including the Apple TV 4K or the more affordable Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

