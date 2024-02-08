Slick Oppo A18 a durable $219 phone with smooth 90Hz screen

Adding to its extensive range of affordable handsets, Oppo has launched the A18 phone in Australia, designed for both smooth viewing and efficient performance.

It comes hot off the heels of a previous reveal from the world’s fourth-most popular phone brand. Just last month, Oppo introduced the A79 5G, a $369 phone equipped with a “Sunlight Display”, meant to be easier to view in glary conditions.

Cheaper in price at $219, the Oppo A18 also adopts the newly minted Sunlight Display. The 6.56-inch HD+ (1612 x 720) screen reaches 720 nits of brightness at its peak. One advantage it has over similarly-priced phones is a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, the Oppo A18 uses a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage. As is standard among affordable handsets, it has a 5,000mAh battery, which is plenty of capacity to last more than a day of use.

Its camera array is fairly standard for the price point. On the back is an 8MP main camera plus a 2MP bokeh camera to snap pics with a shallow depth of field. Although this array, and the 5MP selfie lens, won’t challenge Oppo’s Reno 10 5G photography chops, it’s about what you’d expect for a budget-level phone.

Impressively, for a phone nearly less than $200, the A18 carries an IP54 dustproof and waterproof rating. While you shouldn’t dunk it in the pool, the phone should handle splashes without much fuss.

Oppo A18 release date and price in Australia

Out now, the $219 Oppo A18 is available from various major retailers like JB Hi-Fi, Big W, and Oppo directly. For colours, you have the choice between Glowing Blue and Glowing Black. The Glowing Blue is especially striking, continuing Oppo’s terrific-looking signature iridescent finish.

In terms of competition, it sits alongside Motorola’s highly regarded Moto G14, which normally retails for $229 but is currently on sale for $149. On paper, both phones are highly similar, with minimal power differences between them. If one were to nitpick, the Moto G14 only has a 60Hz display, offset by a sharper 2400×1080 resolution. Meanwhile, the A18’s 90Hz is smoother, plus it’s more resistant to dust and water.

We’ll test out the new phone soon and report back with a full verdict. If you’re planning on upgrading your phone, make sure to pair it with the cheapest SIM plan to save money on your phone bill.

