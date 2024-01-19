Sub-$400 Oppo A79 5G uses “Sunlight Display” to help with glare

Fresh out of the phone factory, the Oppo A79 5G is now available in Australia, offering a new entry-level phone made to provide a comprehensive package for less than $400.

A step up from the A78 model, the Oppo A79 5G comes with what the brand calls a “Sunlight Display”. As the name suggests, it’s meant to be easily viewable, even when outside. Its peak brightness reaches 680 nits, which won’t burn your retinas, but it’s not too shabby for an entry-level device. Additionally, the 6.72-inch LCD screen sports an FHD+ (1080 × 2400) resolution that supports 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Cheaper phones aren’t known for high-quality audio – something the Oppo A79 5G aims to address. It houses dual stereo speakers that crank up loud to help you hear in noisy environments. Oppo also highlighted its built-in algorithms that reduce noise and dampen echo to help calls sound clearer.

Photography specialist

If there’s one thing Oppo phones are known for, it’s good cameras. One only needs to look as far as last year’s Reno 10 5G for proof of that. With the A79 5G, a 50 MP main AI camera and 2 MP portrait camera occupy the rear. On the front is an 8 MP selfie lens. As far as the AI claims go, Oppo points to its algorithms once more, mentioning that you can snap the equivalent of 108 MP photos via the main camera. Standard post-processing features also come included, like the ability to retouch portraits using AI and take clear-looking night photos.

On the inside, the Oppo A79 5G comes installed with 4GB of memory in addition to 128GB of storage, supporting the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor. As is standard among many entry-level and mid-range phones, it comes with a decent 5,000mAh battery. Another Oppo specialty is fast charging speeds. With the A79 5G, you can top up from 0-100 in just over an hour via 33W wired charging.

Oppo A79 5G price and release date

Out now, the Oppo A79 5G comes in two sleek colours: Glowing Green and Mystery Black. Costing $369, you can pick up the phone from retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, and The Good Guys. It’s also available directly through Oppo’s online store.

Image: supplied.

As an added bonus, anyone who buys the new phone is eligible for two months of YouTube Premium. It’s part of the brand’s partnership with Google, letting you test out the vibrant screen and stereo speakers with ad-free access to videos and music on YouTube.

In terms of direct competition, the Oppo A79 5G comes up against the excellent Moto G54 5G. However, the Motorola handset has more RAM, a more powerful chip, and costs less at $299. Where the Oppo phone will seek to differentiate itself in photography, and its fast-charging capabilities.

As always, when shopping for a new phone, make you you get the cheapest SIM plan to save the most money.

Read more phone news on GadgetGuy