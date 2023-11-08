Nationwide Optus outage: service slowly recovers after disruption

Millions of Australians were without phone and internet access today due to a nationwide Optus outage attributed to a “technical network issue”. Individuals, businesses, and critical infrastructure including hospitals were all affected. Many are still without network access as the telco attempts to get its services back online.

12 hours after the outage began, Optus updated customers via its website that “internet and phone services are continuing to be restored”. Those affected are instructed to restart devices or toggle Airplane mode on and off in an attempt to regain service. Concerningly, some customers still report not being able to contact 000 from mobile phones. In response, Optus suggested “finding a family member or neighbour with an alternative device” in an emergency.

Unfortunately, details as to what caused the outage remain unclear. Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin told ABC News that an investigation would shed light on the situation.

“Until we’ve done a full, thorough, root-cause analysis, we really can’t provide more information,” Bayer Rosmarin said. “What I can say is that it was a technical network issue, and that our teams have worked very, very hard to get services restored as quickly as they possibly could.”

The original story follows.

Optus outage as it happened

“We are aware of an outage impacting our customers,” a statement shared on Optus’ social media channels reads. “Our teams are working to restore services as soon as possible. We will provide updates as soon as possible. We apologise sincerely to our customers.”

As reported by The Guardian Australia, phone lines for hospitals across the country are down, with the outage also impacting public transport networks. Multiple other carriers that use Optus networks, like Amaysim, Dodo, and Aussie Broadband’s mobile service have also been interrupted.

Details about the Optus outage are limited, with Communications Minister Michelle Rowland describing the issue as a “fault deep in the core”. In an interview on ABC Radio National, she said the government is working to find out what happened, which is not believed to be hacking-related, and when services are expected to resume.

“[The severity of the outage] would indicate, potentially, a deep network problem, and one that is significant,” Rowland said. “There’s limited information at this stage, but Optus is trying to get to the bottom of it.”

A contrite Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin spoke on ABC Radio Sydney via WhatsApp, although there’s still no clear answer as to what happened or an expected recovery time.

“We’re really really sorry that this outage has occurred and we’re working to restore services for our customers as a priority,” Bayer Rosmarin said.

“The team has tried a number of paths of restoration, so far we have not had the results that we have hoped for. And we’re pursuing every avenue to get everybody back online as soon as possible.”

Further Optus outage details, who’s impacted

Customers started reporting interrupted services after 3 AM according to Downdetector, a site where people update and view real-time outage data. Thousands of reports spiked between 5-6 AM as Australians woke to the news. Retailers that use the Optus network to deliver mobile phone or internet services include the following:

Amaysim

Aussie Broadband

Catch Connect

Coles Mobile

Dodo

Moose Mobile

Spintel

Southern Phone

It’s also been reported that emergency calls made to 000 from Optus landline phones aren’t working. However, 000 calls made from a mobile should still connect when within range of another network.

Compensation is the word on everyone’s lips, as the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) offers help to Optus customers.

“We can help you with refunds for the time you have been unable to use your service, compensation claims and disputes about your contract,” a statement on the TIO website said.

At a press conference addressing the situation, Minister Rowland played down discussions of refunds, at least until the outage is resolved.

“It is probably too early to be discussing or giving definitive views about compensation or other consumer rights,” Minister Rowland said. “But I do reiterate the statement of the TIA’s statement that it is important, especially for small businesses, to keep receipts, so that any recourse and any redress that may be available to them has that evidentiary base.”

On a slightly lighter note, one person discovered the outage because her cat woke her up after an internet-connected smart feeder failed to work.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more. It adds further stress to Optus customers who fell victim to a significant data breach last year.

Read more telco news on GadgetGuy

Live updates