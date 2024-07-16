Mega gaming convention PAX Aus 2024 is fast approaching, known for encompassing all things video game and tabletop culture. This year, a whopping 12 games between digital and tabletop have been selected as Indie Showcase winners at PAX Aus 2024, ranging from cute VR platformers to sports roleplaying games, and everything in between.

Each year, the Indie Showcase is a major part of the three-day convention, a section dedicated to highlighting the best projects from local independent creators. Being included in the showcase is a big honour for game developers; it ensures prominent visibility throughout PAX Aus while recognising a high level of quality.

One of this year’s honourees is The Rewinder 2, an Eastern mythology-inspired action-adventure game by Misty Mountain Studio.

“Game development is a long and difficult journey, so being recognised in this capacity is a huge encouragement for our small team,” Felix Wei, founder of Misty Mountain Studio, said. “Being part of the PAX Aus Indie Showcase also gives us a great opportunity to showcase our project to thousands and potentially millions of audiences.”

On the tabletop side of things, MEAN! takes the form of a fast-paced card game with sabotaging your friends a core gameplay mechanic.

“As indie game makers, the visibility that the PAX Aus Indie Showcase provides is invaluable,” Justin Porter, CO-Founder of Mean Games, said. “To be recognised as a Showcase winner gives us an opportunity we would never have had otherwise to share our game with this incredible community.”

PAX Aus 2024 Indie Showcase winners

Digital:

Max Mustard by Toast Interactive

Untethered by True Anomaly Entertainment

Anticitizen: Red by Queebly Software

Ascending Inferno by Oppolyon Studios

Rita by SporkTank

The Rewinder 2 by Misty Mountain Studio

Tabletop:

Fight With Spirit by Storybrewers Roleplaying

Oracle by Oracle Games

Glade by Teafrog Games

Frayed Ally by Button Fox

Nimbus by Neural Forge

MEAN! by Mean Games

Congrats to all of this year’s winners, all of which are listed on PAX’s website if you’re keen to find out more. PAX Aus 2024 takes place between 11-13 October in Melbourne, capping off Melbourne International Games Week. Three-day passes are already sold out, but you can still nab single-day passes to attend the mecca of gaming in the Southern Hemisphere.

