Peloton channels Beat Saber with Lanebreak Tread feature

In an effort to encourage you to stay fit and healthy, Peloton has rolled out the Lanebreak Tread feature, a video game-inspired workout type that challenges you to beat high scores set to heart-pumping music.

Available to Peloton All-Access members, the fitness tech company’s subscription platform, Lanebreak Tread uses the Peloton Tread treadmill’s tablet display to produce an interactive visual experience while you walk, jog or run. At first glance, it looks like a stripped-back version of Beat Saber, a VR game that sees you hit targets and dodge obstacles in time with intense music.

It’s not the first time Peloton has turned to gamified workout experiences either. Last year, the company launched Lanebreak Bike, a similar high-score-chasing experience for Peloton Bike owners.

How does Peloton’s Lanebreak Tread feature work?

Aimed at diversifying your workouts, the new feature uses a combination of visuals and the Tread’s unique hardware. During your session, the aim is to follow the on-screen tracks and match the corresponding speed and incline to earn points. When the display shows a hill, the Tread matches the incline, following the on-screen action as if you’re actually running the trail seen in the Lanebreak game.

Whether you walk or run, Lanebreak Tread includes different difficulty options that use pace as the main guiding factor. Leaderboards will also feature as part of the experience, adding a competitive layer to your exercise. Peloton’s co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Tom Cortese, mentioned that taking inspiration from games has always been at the brand’s core.

“Lanebreak was created to offer an entirely new workout experience that combines an expertly designed workout with immersive graphics, energizing playlists and enhanced game mechanics,” Cortese said. “Lanebreak classes are fun, immersive, and drive you to hit workout cues in a unique way.”

What you see on the screen during a Lanebreak Tread session.

Music forms a major part of Lanebreak Tread, with many different genres and artists represented. At the moment, you can exercise to a range including pop, electronic, R&B, hip-hop, rock, metal, country and Latin. To coincide with the launch of Peloton Tread, there’s a custom 30-minute level using tunes by well-known dance music producer Tiësto. This level features music from Drive, Tiësto’s album from earlier this year.

Of course, the catch is that Lanebreak Tread relies on you sustaining a Peloton All-Access membership, costing $59 a month. That’s on top of needing a $4,445 Peloton Tread, so it doesn’t come cheap. For comparison, other digital fitness content subscriptions include the likes of Les Mills+, starting at $12.49 per month, and Apple Fitness+, a $14.99 monthly subscription.

Lanebreak Tread adds to Peloton’s increasingly diverse range of fitness options. Last year, the company released the Peloton Guide, a strength-based setup that uses a camera and remote to help you maintain good form.

