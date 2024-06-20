Big PS5 sale slashes more than $160 off popular gaming console

Normally, when you think EOFY sales, you think about computers and work gear claimable on tax. It’s also a good time to get a great deal on video game consoles, with the PS5 currently on sale at a tempting price.

Sony refreshed its PlayStation 5 console with a slimline version late last year, which is the model currently on sale. It usually retails for $799 in Australia, but you save well over $100 during sale periods. There’s also a digital edition of the console that retails for $679.95. This model doesn’t include a disc drive, so you’ll want to have decent internet for downloading big games.

As it currently stands, you can buy the PS5 (disc version) on sale for less than $670 at most retailers, and the digital edition for under $570. Additional DualSense controllers, used by the PS5, are also nicely discounted at the moment.

Best PS5 sale price in Australia

At the time of writing, you can get a PS5 on sale for as little as $630.36 from The Gamesmen’s eBay store, shaving more than $160 off the retail price. Most other retailers have the PlayStation 5 for less than $670 until 27 June 2024 if you prefer to pick one up in person.

PS5 (disc version)

PS5 Digital Edition

Accessories

Is it worth buying a PS5?

Multiple years following its November 2020 launch, there are a lot of PS5 games out now. Sony specialises in exclusives, games that can’t be played on any other console, like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, and a stellar remaster of The Last of Us Part II.

It’s a great console filled to the brim with games to play, also supporting popular multi-platform titles like FIFA and Fortnite. Like any gaming hardware, you always get the best value for money by waiting a few years into its lifecycle, when it’s cheaper and there’s more software that takes advantage of its features.

By that measure, a PS5 is well worth the investment for any gaming household.

