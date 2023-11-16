PS5 sale: save $200 on Spider-Man 2 Black Friday bundle

A PS5 on sale? That’s pretty good. A discounted PlayStation 5 that comes bundled with one of 2023’s best games? Even better. Add in some deals on games and controllers: now you’re talking.

PlayStation’s Black Friday deals have just dropped, including a big sale on a PS5 disc console included with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Normally, the game and console retail for $904.95 at full price. Between 17-30 November, it’ll sell for $724.95, a healthy discount of $180.

Like the similar Xbox Series X Black Friday deal, expect deeper discounts of $200 or more at retailers. As spotted by Always-On, a leaked JB Hi-Fi catalogue shows the PlayStation 5 and Spidey bundle listed at $694.

If you’ve been on the fence about picking up Sony’s latest games console, take this as a sign. There’s a strong library of exclusive games, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 among the best. It’s a stunning game packed with action and a beautifully written story.

PS5 Black Friday sale

Alongside the headline console bundle, you can also pick up discounted DualSense controllers, PlayStation Plus memberships, and popular games. Chief among them is God of War Ragnarök, one of our favourite games of 2022.

Here are the Black Friday deals as announced by PlayStation Australia – shop around at various retailers to save even more:

PlayStation 5 Disc Console + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $724.95 (RRP $904.95)

God of War Ragnarök $79.95 (RRP $124.95)

Gran Turismo 7 $64.95 (RRP $124.95)

Horizon Forbidden West $64.95 (RRP $94.95)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $64.95 (RRP $124.95)

The Last of Us Part 1 Remake $79.95 (RRP $124.95)

PS5 DualSense wireless controllers (various colours) $89.95 (RRP $109.95/$119.95)

Discounts on PlayStation Plus memberships are also live between 17-27 November, valid for both new and returning members. In addition to cloud saves and online multiplayer access, different tiers grant access to a library of games you can play while subscribed. Look for discounts on the PlayStation Store too, with several major franchises getting some love for Black Friday.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe: 30% off

PlayStation Plus Extra: 25% off

PlayStation Plus Essential: 20% off

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition (PS4 | PS5): 50% off

NBA 2K24 (PS5): 50% off

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Standard Edition (PS4 | PS5): 20% off

Diablo IV Standard Bundle (PS4 | PS5): 40% off

Across both hardware and software, there’s a lot of good stuff to get around here. Our Black Friday coverage has even more technology deals for you to enjoy over the next couple of weeks.

