Taking home robotics another step further, Roborock has launched the S8 MaxV Ultra here in Australia, which is said to be its “most technically advanced robot cleaner”.

Overtaking last year’s S8 Pro Ultra as the brand’s top-of-the-line model, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra dials up the suction power, looks out for your pets, and has an extendable side brush. First revealed at CES 2024, the new model houses a FlexiArm Design, referring to a side brush that extends out to reach under furniture and thoroughly clean corners.

With nearly double the suction power of last year’s models – 10,000Pa versus 6,000Pa – the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is made to clean carpets and hard floors equally. It’s aided by the brand’s rubberised DuoRoller Brush, helping prevent hair tangles, and a vibrating mop system to tackle tough stains. Both the brush and mopping system also lift out of the way when needed, mainly to avoid getting carpets wet or leaving streaky residue.

Included with the latest robot cleaner is the delightfully named RockDock Ultra, an all-in-one charging, auto-empty, cleaning, and water refill station. It washes mop pads at 60 degrees Celsius before drying them with equally hot air to prevent mould and smells. Plus, the dock also dispenses detergent to assist with cleaning.

Other robot cleaners tout pet and obstacle avoidance as common features but Roborock has a feature that actively seeks your animal companions out. Via the companion app, you request the robot find your pet, letting you use the device’s camera to say hello.

If your pet’s anything like mine, they’re terrified of robot vacuums. In an effort to scare them less, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra automatically stops using its main brush and gets out of the way, respecting your furry friend’s personal space.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra price in Australia

It may be the company’s most advanced robot cleaner yet, but it’s also the most expensive at $2,999. It’s common for premium robot vacuum devices to hover around the mid-$2,000 mark, so nearly reaching $3,000 is a big step up.

Out on 1 May, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is available to pre-order now. For those who pre-order before 30 April, the device comes with a one-year extended warranty and an accessories pack valued at a very precise $458.60.

With its big price tag, this robot vacuum is very much for those who want the absolute latest technology and have the disposable income spare.

