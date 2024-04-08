New Samsung TV range uses AI for more than just upscaling

You’ve heard of AI PCs and AI phones, so get ready for the latest trend: AI TVs. As part of the 2024 Samsung TV launch, there’s a lot of talk about AI-powered features coming to the living room and beyond.

Samsung teased a glimpse of what was to come when it revealed its latest OLED TV in addition to a recent research report into AI technology and energy efficiency. When you make some of the best TVs in the country, you’ve got to find that unique selling point, right?

Somewhere among all the AI hype, Samsung actually launched some TVs too.

Samsung steps up its 8K upscaling

The jewel in Samsung’s crown this year is the QN900D, the brand’s newest 8K Neo QLED TV. An upgraded version of last year’s brilliant QN900C, it’s a big, bright, and vibrant Mini LED panel that doubles down on AI features.

At the heart of the QN900D is the latest NQ8 AI Gen3 processor equipped with a neural processing unit said to be twice as fast as the previous model. Even though not much native 8K content exists, sophisticated upscaling technology means that lower-resolution input looks just as sharp on the big screen.

Using features like 8K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro, the Samsung QN900D focuses on post-processing to get the most out of movies, TV shows, and games. On that latter point, AI Auto Game Mode optimises both the visuals and audio on a panel capable of up to 240Hz.

As a slightly more affordable option, the Samsung QN800D supports many similar features. The main difference is that it uses a second-gen version of the TV’s processor, meaning not all high-end features carry over.

Samsung has a diverse TV portfolio

8K may be Samsung’s pride and joy, but 4K TVs still feature prominently throughout the 2024 range. The QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV comes in seven different sizes, ranging from 43 inches, all the way up to a whopping 98-inch version. With Mini LED backlighting, it also upscales content by way of its NQ4 AI Gen2 processor.

It’s the same processor used by the new Samsung S95D OLED TV, which is said to be up to 70% brighter than its S95C predecessor. Just as importantly, the latest OLED from Samsung uses an improved anti-glare coating aimed at reducing reflections. OLED TVs tend not to be as bright as their Mini LED counterparts, which is what makes the anti-glare technology so appealing.

Samsung’s S95D is meant to handle glare and bright rooms better than ever. Image: supplied.

Samsung also has the big-screen fiends covered, with three 98-inch TVs as part of the 2024 range. All available in 4K, your choices include a Crystal, QLED or Neo QLED model.

More than just AI upscaling

Upscaling isn’t a new concept, so why go with the “AI TV” moniker? To answer that is to go beyond the humble living room. Samsung’s 2024 TVs continue using the brand’s Tizen OS, now with a focus on connecting with all your smart devices.

It’s meant to begin from the moment you turn the TV on, connecting to other technology on the same network. Via your phone, presumably the SmartThings platform, you can connect your TV to smart appliances, including those from other brands.

In theory, this means using Samsung TVs to monitor and manage your security systems, smart lights, temperature control and more, without needing additional hardware. It’s achieved via a combination of smart home protocols, including Matter, and the HCA platform Samsung collaborated on with the likes of LG.

Through learning device usage habits, it’s likely your TV will be able to personalise its features to fit with your routines. As asserted by Samsung’s recent report, 44% of Australians want to use AI technology in living rooms to help with household management.

Energy efficiency promises to be a major beneficiary of the AI trend. Over time, the idea is that you’ll receive actionable recommendations based on which appliances use the most electricity and when. Samsung’s partnerships with electric vehicle companies also promise optimised charging cycles, so that your car recharges when electricity is at its cheapest.

In other words, TVs are about to become even more of a home’s centrepiece, if Samsung’s vision comes to fruition.

Samsung 2024 TV price and availability

Coming to retailers now and available via Samsung’s website, here’s how much each TV costs in Australia:

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (QN900D)

85 inches RRP: $13,900

75 inches RRP: $10,427

65 inches RRP: $7,530

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (QN800D)

85 inches RRP: $10,444

75 inches RRP: $7,541

65 inches RRP: $5,569

Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (QN90D)

98 inches RRP: $15,172

85 inches RRP: $7,585

75 inches RRP: $5,835

65 inches RRP: $4,668

Samsung OLED 4K Smart TV (S95D)

77 inches RRP: $9,281

65 inches RRP: $5,800

55 inches RRP: $4,640

Samsung OLED 4K Smart TV (S90D)

77 inches RRP: $6,976

65 inches RRP: $4,999

55 inches RRP: $3,837

Samsung 98-inch TV range

98-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (DU7700), RRP: $6,755

98-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (QN90D), RRP: $15,172

98-inch QLED 4K Smart TV (Q80C), RRP: $11,649

