I want to befriend Samsung Ballie, the cute robot companion

Samsung’s big message at CES 2024 has been “AI for all”. Artificial intelligence takes on so many forms and guises, so it’s difficult to truly understand what’s hype and marketing buzzwords versus what’s actually worth getting excited about. Samsung Ballie, on the other hand, has my attention.

An AI robot assistant that rolls around the house, Samsung Ballie first appeared at CES 2020, after which it remained dormant for a few years. Now, Ballie’s back, and is as adorable as ever.

Reminiscent of the BB-8 droid from Star Wars, Ballie combines smart home integration and video projection in a mobile little device. In a teaser shown by Samsung, Ballie zooms around a home, acting as a robot personal assistant of sorts.

Samsung Ballie is the droid I’m looking for

Alongside other Samsung devices, Ballie was shown to take voice commands, controlling just about every part of a smart home. Other than automatically dimming lights and adjusting room temperature, its projector is arguably the most useful feature.

Video conferencing and virtual fitness classes beamed onto walls looked like a helpful way to benefit from technology in more rooms of the house. Instead of being confined to a TV or an office, you could join meetings or do workouts from anywhere with enough space.

Like some robot vacuums, it can also show you live footage using its camera, which helped the woman in the ad catch her dog misbehaving. Ballie then paired with a smart pet feeder to serve more kibble, and then projected a video to keep the canine companion occupied. If my cat wasn’t already terrified of robot devices, I’d see it as a great way to show her bird videos when alone at home.

At the end of the day, Ballie is an inanimate device, but Samsung has cleverly made it in such a way that you can’t help but care about it. Although it’s still in development with no concrete launch window in sight, the era of having your own Star Wars droid is nigh.

