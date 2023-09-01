Samsung Food app uses AI to help you cook smarter, not harder

A new app called Samsung Food uses AI technology to offer personalised meal planning and recipe recommendations helped by smart-connected fridges, all from your phone.

Announced at the IFA 2023 home technology trade show in Berlin, Samsung Food includes more than 160,000 recipes in eight languages, aimed at reducing the mental load of planning meals. It also connects to various Samsung appliances to help you with your cooking.

Available to download on smartphones now, the new platform focuses on four key areas outlined by Samsung: recipe discovery and personalisation, tailored meal planning, connected cooking and social sharing functions. Samsung Food lets you save recipes from anywhere, which then automatically creates shopping lists to ensure you have every ingredient. While it’s not the first AI-generated food platform out there, it’s certainly one of the most high-profile, including several features that tap directly into the Samsung smart home ecosystem.

AI recipe features using Samsung Food

Samsung Food is the official rebrand of Whisk, a smart food platform acquired back in 2019. A big part of the platform was its AI technology that recommended meals based on user preference and in-season produce.

With Samsung taking over, the new platform also works with the brand’s Bespoke Family Hub fridges. If you have one of these fridges, you can use the appliance’s touchscreen to get recipe recommendations based on what you have stored.

Some of the big features highlighted by Samsung.

Another notable feature of Samsung Food is one that might appeal to those with allergies and intolerances. Via the “Personalize Recipe” function, you can use AI to alter a recipe to meet your dietary needs. There’s little worse than discovering a delicious-looking recipe, only to find out it contains an ingredient you or a family member can’t eat. In this instance, you can generate a version that uses different ingredients, or fuses different recipes together for creative results.

Offering a glimpse into the future of smart homes, Samsung Food also lets you connect to a range of appliances, beginning with the Bespoke Oven, with more compatibility due to roll out by the end of the year. For now, you can automatically set timers, pre-heat ovens, and send recipe-specific settings to appliances all from the Samsung Food platform.

It’s an ecosystem Samsung aims to expand over time, too. There’ll be Samsung Health integration by the end of the year, and Vision AI implementation for next year that uses your camera to identify and provide information about food items, including recipe recommendations.

